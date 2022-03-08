District 2-5A earned bragging rights by placing three teams in the top five of the final Class 5A power-ratings.
Two weeks later, top-seeded Zachary and No. 7 Walker are the only district rivals standing ahead of the 5A semifinals at the Ochsner/LHSAA Boys Nonselect Basketball tournament.
“This district has been good for a number of years now,” Walker coach Anthony Schiro said. “It’s so tough that I am glad we only play one round these days.
“Two of our final three regular-season games were against Zachary and Scotlandville in district. Those games were like playoff games and prepared us for the playoffs and to get to this point.”
Defending 5A champion Zachary (35-3) takes on the remaining 2-5A team, fifth-seeded Ouachita (25-8), in the first of two semifinals set for 5 p.m. Wednesday at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles. Walker (26-8) plays No. 11 Northshore (25-6) at 7:30 p.m.
“Our district and our schedule prepared us for this,” Zachary coach Jonathan McClinton said. “There are no easy games when you get to this point.
“You know based on the power ratings and the scores throughout the season how good Ouachita is and how good their district is. There are a lot of similarities. This looks like a great matchup.”
For more than a decade, basketball excellence in 4-5A has been tied closely to Scotlandville, which has made 13 straight title-game appearances and won its eighth title in Division I last Saturday night. And for good reason.
Walker and Zachary have made their mark too. This is the fifth straight tourney appearance for Walker, which won the 5A title in 2018, was the runner-up in 2019 and lost to ZHS in the semifinals last year.
Zachary was the Cinderella story of 2021. The Broncos made their first LHSAA tourney appearance since 1963 and won the school’s first boys basketball title since 1944.
The Broncos did not wear glass slippers. ZHS' 2021-22 season has been a quest for excellence that proves last year’s title was no fluke. Wins over other local powerhouses like Madison Prep and Liberty affirm that notion.
In the end, there can be only one team standing. In order to get to Saturday’s title game, each team has a challenge that illustrates parity and some past history. There is a Cinderella in the group in Northshore, which makes its LHSAA tourney debut.
Both Zachary and Ouachita like a fast-paced game and stress defense. Jalen Bolden averages 19.4 points and 9.2 for Zachary, with Brandon Hardy, MVP of the 2021 title game next at 15.1 and Jordan DeCuir at 10.0.
Sterry Leonard leads a balanced Ouachita attack with a 14.0 average. The Lions rely on 6-foot-5 Phil Bradford, a 240-pound defensive lineman to play inside and fill the lanes in transition.
Walker is led by junior guard Warren Young Jr. (19 ppg) and senior post player Donald Butler (14 ppg, seven rebounds). Sophomore guard Kohen Rowbatham averages 24 points a game for Northshore.
“You can put in new offensive sets or a new defense if you like,” Zachary’s McClinton said. “But at this level, it comes down to which team is the most locked in and determined to execute.”
School’s out … for Bulldogs
Sixth-seeded White Castle (18-12) punched its ticket to the Class 1A final with a win over Delhi on Monday. A move designed to get tickets sold to support the Bulldogs when they face top-seeded North Central at 1 p.m. Friday at Burton came a day later.
It was announced that both Dorseyville Elementary and White Castle High will be closed Friday in honor of the team competing in the 1A title game.