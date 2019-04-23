BRUSLY — Pitcher Caleb Dunn battled injuries during the season, but there was no question he is all the way back after his playoff performance Tuesday night.
The 6-foot-3 senior right-hander threw a five-hitter against No. 18 St. James while leading No. 15 Brusly to a 6-2 win in the bidistrict-round Class 3A game.
“He’s been back a while now. He’s pitched in five or so games and has done well,” Brusly coach Tait Dupont said of Dunn. “He did a great job tonight.”
Brusly (15-20) and Dunn got offensive support from Bray Bourgoyne and Wade Curry.
Bourgoyne went 2 for 2 and homered in the first inning, when the Panthers took a 2-0 lead. Curry hit a two-run home run in a four-run Brusly fourth inning.
Dunn did the rest. After giving up two runs in the top of the third inning, Dunn only allowed two hits in the final four innings. In seven innings, he threw 87 pitches, struck out six and walked one.
With the win, Brusly advances to the regional round to face No. 2 Erath, a 12-2 winner over Lake Charles College Prep. The teams play a three-game series beginning Friday.
“We know we’ve got our work cut out for us (against Erath),” Dupont said. “There’s a reason they’re the number two seed.”
St. James (15-16) started freshman Alec Mahler on the mound, and hoped to get a strong start from him before bringing in junior Tyler Steib to close the game. Mahler lasted three innings, but by the time Steib came on with no outs in the fourth inning, Brusly had a 6-2 lead.
Bourgoyne started Brusly’s scoring with a one-out home run to left in the first inning. Dunn singled with two outs, and courtesy runner Grant Watts stole second base, and came around to score on two wild pitches.
Dunn retired the first seven Wildcats before running into trouble. A walk and two singles loaded the bases for Mahler, who delivered a game-tying two-run single to right. Steib flied out to right to end the at-bat.
In the bottom of the third, Brusly got three hits and took advantage of two St. James errors to score four runs.
Tyler Albert singled to start the inning and moved to third on a sacrifice and Macade Wright’s single. After that, errors complicated things for St. James.
Wildcats catcher Logan Gravois threw the ball into center field when Wright stole second allowing Albert to score. Center fielder Tai’rhys Smith fielded the errant throw, but threw the ball away allowing Wright to score the second run of the at-bat.
Dunn then drew a walk, and Curry hit a two-run home run to right field.
“We went with the young guy first, hoped to get a few innings and then come in with our closer,” St. James coach Louis Guillot said. “Hats off to Brusly. They hit the ball and put pressure on us, and we fell behind on the scoreboard.”