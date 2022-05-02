Two of the area’s top junior golfers, University High’s Luke Haskew and Boyd Owens of Episcopal, are part of a three-way tie for the lead after the first round at the LHSAA’s Division III golf tournament.
Owens, a Wake Forest signee, and Haskew, an LSU signee, share the lead with Ascension Episcopal’s Bryce Sutterfield. All three shot scores of 3-under-par 69 at New Iberia’s Cane Row Golf Club on Monday.
The final round of all four boys divisions and two girls divisions are set for Tuesday at multiple courses in the Acadiana area.
Catholic High’s quest for the school’s first golf title since 2007 got off to a highly successful start. The Bears shot a combined score of 292 and trail defending champion Byrd by one stroke. St. Paul’s is third at 300.
Walter Anderson of Catholic is third on the leaderboard after shooting a 1-under-par 71 also at the Cane Row Golf Club. The Bears’ Alston Manne is eighth at 73, just a stroke behind four competitors tied at 72.
Ascension Episcopal carded a team score of 288 while seeking its fourth straight Division III title. Loyola (305) and U-High (306) are in a battle for the runner-up spot.
Meanwhile in Division IV, Ascension Catholic is third with a 351 score, just four strokes behind second-place Quitman. The Bulldogs’ Jack Abadie shot 5-over 77 to lead the Bulldogs on Monday at Carencro’s The Farm d’ Allie.
Hannah Pitre of Dutchtown and Episcopal’s Sophia Macias sit in fourth place in their girls divisions. Pitre’s Dutchtown squad is in second place going into Tuesday’s action. The Knights are in third, 10 strokes behind Ouachita Christian in Division II.
Girls
Pitre shot an 8-over 80 to lead the Griffins, who carded a team score of 175 at The Wetlands. Dutchtown is 12 strokes behind Lake Charles-based Barbe (163), the Division I leader.
Denham Springs Kaylie Harris shot an 86 and is 10th among the individual leaders.
Macias shot a five-over 77, also at The Wetlands. Ascension Christian’s Peyton Flynn (eighth at 84) and Isabella LoBue of St. John (10th, 85) were the other local leaders.
Boys
U-High’s Cody Vaughn shot an even-par 72 and is fifth in the Division III standings. Catholic-Pointe Coupee’s Jack Allen is part of a three-way for eighth in Division IV after a first-round 83.
In Division II, Brusly is not in contention for team honors, but the Panthers’ Mason Comeaux is tied for 13th after a first-round score of 81 at Lafayette’s Farm d’Allie.