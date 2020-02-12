Preparation for the state wrestling meet isn’t a new concept for Live Oak wrestler Clayton Hill, but this year’s meet provides added motivation for the star athlete.
The 126-pound Hill brings a 222-39 record to Shreveport this weekend as he looks to become the first LHSAA champion in Division I in his school’s history.
What’s the added motivation in addition to etching a spot in the school’s record books? Hill looks to become a state champion for the second time in three years after falling short in 2019 while ending his wrestling career on top after opting to forego a college wrestling career to focus on being a student.
“Sometimes you just know when you’re done,” Live Oak coach Chris Gadso said. “Sometimes it comes to a point where it’s not like you don’t like it anymore, but it becomes more like work.”
When asked about what his career record meant to him, the senior went to a place of reflection.
“It just kind of makes me remember all of the matches I’ve had and how I’ve gotten better from my freshman year to now,” he said. “I’ve put in a lot of hard work leading up to this. It’s pretty disappointing because I wanted to be a three-time champion like Cody (Hill).”
His older brother, Cody Hill, also starred on the mat for the Eagles before heading off to Tennessee-Chattanooga to wrestle.
Clayton Hill competed in the Live Oak junior program, his father, Norvin, helped coach and create. Hill credited his father for much of his athletic success.
“It’s helped me a lot being able to grow up around my dad and brother,” he said. “We wouldn’t be anywhere without my dad pushing us.”
Clayton and Cody Hill are the only brothers in Louisiana history to both earn 200 wins, said Live Oak assistant wrestling coach Chris Collier, who coached both Cody and Clayton. The duo has 464 wins.
“Hitting 100 wins is impressive, let alone 222,” Gadso said. “It just speaks to Clayton’s work ethic. He has such a strong will and desire. He’s a hard worker. After practice he’ll stay an extra 10 to 15 minutes just making sure he left no stone unturned.”
Hill won a state championship his sophomore year in the 106-pound weight class before losing in the championship match in the 120-pound division against Parkway’s Trey Fontenot last year.
Gadso said Hill’s loss to Fontenot brought him into the season with a different sense of hunger and urgency.
“He had a perfect record to start off the year before losing to the No. 1 seed then the No. 2 seed (in the state tournament),” he said. “Having that weight off his shoulders has helped him.”
Hill has been a steady force all season, but the Eagles have started to peak at the right time after struggling at the beginning of the season. Athletes coming back from football and injury have played a role in the improved performance, Gadso said.
With only one event left in his wrestling career barring a change of heart, Hill said he’s ready to give it everything he has for another title.
“I’m ready,” he said. "I’ve put in plenty of work for this moment. I’m ready.”