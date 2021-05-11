Some teams made the trek to Sulphur a day early to prepare for games at the LHSAA baseball tournament.
Top-seeded Doyle of Class 2A was not one of them. Why? So, the Tigers (27-8) can stick with what "got us there.”
“I am a creature of habit,” Doyle coach Tim Beatty said. “We play in the last round of games (Wednesday). “I would rather have these kids at home in their own beds.
"We’ll get up in the morning and head to Sulphur. We will stop somewhere along the way and take time to hit. I want to keep things as simple as possible.”
Doyle meets No. 5 Loreauville (21-9) at 6 p.m. Wednesday in a 2A semifinal set for Field 40 at McMurry Park in Sulphur. The game is part of a busy eight-game semifinal schedule.
The Tigers have traveled this road before. They were the Class 2A runner-up in 2019 and several starters, including standout pitcher Andrew Yuratich were part of that squad that lost to Kinder in the title game.
A win over Kinder in last weekend’s quarterfinal series removed the final roadblock to the tourney and exorcised a few demons for Beatty, whose 2015 team lost to the Yellow Jackets in the semifinals.
Former players from the 2015 team were on hand to see the Tigers shut out Kinder 11-0, 5-0 to advance. Those victories also were notable for reasons other than the opponent.
With the two wins over Kinder, Doyle has now held its opponents scoreless for 50 straight innings — a span that includes the playoffs and the final two regular-season games.
Yuratich (9-3) is the leader of the deep Tigers pitching staff that has powered the streak. Doyle also has its share of offense weapons.
Braden Keen is hitting .386 with 27 stolen bases and 25 RBIs, while Cade Lyons has five home runs, 40 RBIs and a .375 average. Tyson Stewart has 30 RBIs and .325 average.
“One of my coaches once told me there is a time to not get in the way … just let them play," Beatty said. "That is what I am trying to do.”
Slaughter game to finish Friday
SULPHUR — Severe lightning and rain halted No. 12 Slaughter Community Charter’s Class 1A semifinal Tuesday at the LHSAA baseball tournament in the second inning.
Both 1A semifinals will resume Friday, starting with No. 2 Grand Lake and No. 6 LaSalle at 1 p.m. on Field 37 with Slaughter and Oak Grove to follow. The 1A final has been pushed back to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Slaughter trailed Oak Grove (18-9) 3-0 with one out in the bottom of the second inning when play was stopped while Grand Lake was up 2-0 in the third inning.
Slaughter (9-10) starting pitcher Keegan Knight retired the side in the first inning, but the Tigers got three consecutive hits, including RBI doubles by Chad Ashburn and Dalton Allen, who scored the third run on a passed ball.