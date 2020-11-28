The Dunham School, Brusly and Lutcher pulled off upset wins, while LHS quarterback D’Wayne Winfield and Donaldsonville running back Rae’land Johnson tallied big rushing numbers as the LHSAA’s football playoffs began Friday night.
Dunham, seeded No. 10 in Division III, shut out seventh-seeded St. Thomas Aquinas 20-0. In Class 3A, No. 17 Lutcher ran for 551 yards in a 54-13 win over No. 16 Grant.
A 39-yard field fourth-quarter field goal lifted 20th-seeded Brusly to a 10-8 victory over No. 13 Carroll also in 3A.
Winfield ran for 323 yards on 12 carries and scored five touchdowns to pace Lutcher. DHS’ Johnson cracked the 1,000-yard barrier by running for 246 yards and 3 TDs to help the eighth-seeded Tigers beat No. 25 Loranger 46-0 at Boutte Stadium in Donaldsonville.
DUNHAM 20, ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 0: In Hammond, Jordan Dupre caught two TD passes for Jake Rizzo for the Tigers (4-4).
Dupre caught a 6-yard scoring pass in the first quarter and another TD from Rizzo with five minutes to go in the game. Gabe Hitzman caught a 32-yard TD pass from Hayden Hand in the third period for Dunham.
With the win, Dunham travels to face No. 2 St. Charles Catholic (5-2) in the select quarterfinal round.
LUTCHER 54, GRANT PARISH 13: In Dry Prong, Winfield was not the only weapon for the Bulldogs (5-3), who meet the Jennings-Erath winner this week.
Lutcher scored 30 third-quarter points to break the game open and got 159 rushing yards on 10 carries with two TDs from Ra’saun Storks.
DONALDSONVILLE 46, LORANGER 0: With its win in Donaldsonville, the No. 8 Tigers (5-2), host No. 9 Madison Prep (6-2) for an all-local second-round game.
Robert Kent and Daimar Robertson each score one TD for the Tigers.
PLAQUEMINE 48, BELAIRE 0: In Plaquemine, the eighth-seeded Green Devils (6-2) raced out to a 42-0 halftime lead on District 7-4A rival Belaire (2-6), seeded 28th.
Plaquemine held the Bengals to minus-71 yards rushing and minus-7 yards of total offense. Sixth different players scored TDs for the Green Devils, who advance to play No. 9 Huntington.
BRUSLY 10, CARROLL 8: In Monroe, Sammy Daquano’s 6-yard TD pass to Randall Matthews gave Brusly (5-3) a quarterfinalist a year ago, a 7-0 lead at the half.
Josh Westly ran for 121 yards on 28 carries for BHS. The Panthers face No. 4 Church Point in the second round.
CATHOLIC-PC 42, SACRED HEART-VP 6: In New Roads, the eighth-seeded Hornets (7-2) beat District 5-1A rival Sacred Heart, seeded ninth, for the second time this season.
Matthew Langlois, an LSU commitment, ran for 103 yards on 13 carries and one TD. He also scored on a 70-yard kickoff return and a 40-yard interception return for CHSPC, travels to play top-seeded Calvary Baptist in Shreveport next week.
Other games
Northeast, St. Michael, Live Oak and Livonia all lost first-round playoff games on the road. But there were some notable performances.
DJ Taylor passed for over 200 yards and also ran for TD in Class 2A Northeast’s 50-28 loss at Rosepine.
In a 21-6 loss to Archbishop Hannan in Division II, No. 13 St. Michael got 170 passing from Damon Blocker. Nicholas Johnson caught 6 passes for 139 yards for the Warriors.
No. 24-seed Livonia got a 65-yard kickoff return for a TD by Jamarion Bridgewater in a 41-7 loss to Huntington. The game was played in Shreveport.