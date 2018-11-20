Using the term 247 to describe an all-consuming focus on a sport is nothing new. Lee High offered its own spin on that theme Tuesday night.
The Patriots outscored McKinley 24-7 in the decisive third quarter to notch a 59-41 victory in the title game of the East Baton Rouge Parish girls basketball tournament game played at Lee.
“Before the tipoff we were a little nervous,” tourney MVP Diamond Hunter said. “But we stayed engaged in the battle. We know McKinley is a good team. We were more calm and ready in the third quarter.”
Hunter scored a game-high 19 points to pace a balanced attack for Lee (4-0), which claimed its first EBR tourney title with the win. A’Niya LaGarde added 13 points and 7 rebounds, while Haley Franklin pitched in 10 points.
A look at two key numbers reveal why Lee was able to pull away in the third quarter. The top-seeded Patriots made 77 percent of their shots from the field (9 of 13), while No. 2 tourney seed McKinley turned the ball over eight times in that eight-minute period.
“They work so hard on a daily basis,” Lee coach Valencia Wilson said. “This feels almost like a state championship. It was something they wanted so badly since last year when we lost to McKinley in the semifinals.
“We came in with a lot of respect for McKinley. That is one of my former coaches over there coaching them. We know Caira Wren and Erica Lafayette are great players and they showed that. In the third quarter I think we just relaxed and played like ourselves.”
Wren finished with 14 points and 13 rebounds for McKinley (4-1). Lafayette added 11 points. Wren was the MVP from McKinley and Lafayette also was part of the all-tournament team.
“We knew what to expect from Lee,” McKinley coach Ella Reado said. “They run that old Capitol press because it is what she (Wilson) knows from when she played there when I was an assistant coach. I think we had 40 turnovers tonight, probably missed 15 layups and a bunch of missed free throws. You can’t beat many teams with that, especially not a good team like Lee.”
Neither team hit on all cylinders in the first quarter. Lee made 4 of 20 from the field and McKinley was 1 of 12. Lee held a 9-5 lead after one quarter. McKinley fought back with seven straight points and a took a 12-9 lead on a 3-pointer by Jameila Moore at the 6:58 mark.
The score was tied twice before Hunter scored on a breakaway that made it 19-17 with 3:48 remaining in the first half. The Patriots never trailed again. They led 27-24 at the half.
“I’m proud that we won,” Hunter added. “Last year we were close and that year we made it through."
TOURNEY NOTES: A’Niya LaGarde (best defense) and Paige Webb (best offense) also made the all-tournament for Lee.
Zachary beat Glen Oaks 63-49 in the consolation final with Osha Cummings scoring a game-high 27 points. Cummings and GOHS’ Crystal Smith also made the all-tournament team.