When planning a major event, it never hurts to enlist a real pro as the keynote speaker. The Advocate’s 36th Star of Stars High School Sports Awards ceremony is taking it one step further with NFL All-Pro Cam Jordan.
Jordan, a three-time All-Pro defensive end for the New Orleans Saints, is the special guest speaker for the event set for 7 p.m. May 23 at L’Auberge Events Center.
“We are very excited to have Cameron Jordan headlining The Advocate’s Star of Stars event,” The Advocate’s president, Judi Terzotis, said. “We will honor the best and brightest prep athletes in our region with an ESPY-like experience.
"Cam’s high-caliber character and commitment to service to his community is an excellent example for our youth to emulate.”
Early-bird ticket pricing is available. Tickets are on sale for $20 each until April 1. The price is $30 from April 2 until the day of the event.
Jordan starred at the University of California before joining the Saints. He has made the Pro Bowl seven times during his 11-year NFL career, and he is well known for his work with multiple charities in the New Orleans area. His father, Steve, was a six-time Pro Bowl selection with the Minnesota Vikings as a tight end.
The May 23 event will mark the first in-person Star of Stars event since 2019 when former New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees was the guest speaker. The COVID-19 pandemic canceled the 2020 event. A year ago, another Saints' quarterback, Taysom Hill, was part of a virtual event as the pandemic continued.
The Advocate sports staff selects the Star of Stars recipients in each sport. Our staff invites area schools and fans to nominate their athletes, teams and coaches for the top awards — boys/girls athlete of the year, boys/girls coach of the year and team of the year.
Nominations are also sought for two special awards added in 2019 — the courage award and the spirit award. The courage award is designed to honor a coach or athlete who has overcome significant physical or personal hardships. People who go above and beyond to support programs at a particular high school are ideal nominees for the spirit honor.
Links to submit a nomination for these awards are available at starofstars.net.
Zachary High football/track standout Chris Hilton Jr. was the 2021 boys athlete of the year. Parkview Baptist multi-event track star Ariel Pedigo was the 2021 girls athlete of the year. Hilton is now a wide receiver at LSU. Pedigo is a track heptathlete at Oklahoma.
Past athlete of the year award winners include ESPN personality Marcus Spears (Southern Lab, 2001), five-time volleyball Olympian Danielle Scott (Woodlawn, 1990), WNBA star and three-time Olympian Seimone Augustus (Capitol, 2002), Atlanta Falcons lineman Todd McClure (Central, 1995), LSU football/baseball standout Chad Jones (Southern Lab, 2007) and rowing Olympian Meghan O'Leary (Episcopal, 2003).
"I always say that our Star of Stars event is one of the best things we do all year — because if you go back and look at many of our past winners, you see a bunch of household names, so we get to say we knew them way back when,” executive sports editor Perryn Keys said. “But this year is going to be fun. Our people put on an incredible virtual show last year, but now we get to do it live and in person again. That's the way it should be."