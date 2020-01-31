University High girls soccer defeated Parkview Baptist 4-0 for the Division III, District 5 championship Friday.
U-High (13-5-2) raced out to a 2-0 lead on goals by Ava Munoz and a third goal by Eryn Kennedy right before halftime. Mia Howell scored the final goal on a header early in the second half before the pace slowed down.
The loss was Parkview’s (16-1-2) first of the season. The Lady Eagles sat No. 3 in the most recent LHSAA power ratings while U-High was at No. 6. Both teams have one regular-season match remaining before playoff brackets are released.
“My girls were really ready for the game, and Parkview played awesome,” said U-High coach Melissa Ramsey. “Now that we were able to win that game and win district, now we’re ready for the playoffs.”
Although Parkview didn't win its district championship, coach Raphael Nunes knows there is more to play for in the coming weeks.
“Like I said we learn a lot more when we fail,” Nunes said. “Today, we failed. We didn’t win, but we learned a lot. We’re going to use this game as a prep, as a lesson, and we’re going to watch the game and we’re going to be stronger for the playoffs. We’re coming for the state championship.”
Boys
U-High 4, Parkview 2: U-High and Parkview also competed for the Division III, District 5 title on the boys side Friday night. The Cubs took district with a win.
U-High’s (14-3-2) Hunter Schwab scored the opening goal in the 11th minute, and the Cubs had a chance to add to their lead late in the half. U-High had a corner, and the ball continued to bounce around the 6-yard box in front of goal before Parkview (18-4-1) cleared it.
Andrew Aucoin gained possession near midfield and charged toward goal. Aucoin beat two U-High defenders and goalkeeper Charlie McKenzie, tying things at 1 in the 40th minute.
The Cubs struck back with three goals in the opening six minutes of the second half. Liam Moran scored the first goal off an assist by Chris Bottcher in the 42nd minute, and then a minute later, Jeffery Barker sent in a 40-yard diagonal ball to Zach Whisenand, who headed it home.
Then Moran assisted on a goal by Matthew Word in the 46th minute to push the lead to 4-1.
U-High coach Chris Mitchell said the difference was he felt the team was rushing too much in the first half, and in the second half, they began pushing the ball deeper into Parkview’s half before attempting a shot on goal.
Parkview cut into the lead in the 56th minute with a goal by Granville Anderson, who was assisted by Aucoin.
“It was good (to win district) because the team we played was really good,” Mitchell said. “That was a great result, especially after the first half when we went up and then we had that goal right before halftime. The momentum hugely swung in their favor.
“Credit to our team, we’ve done a really good job in the second half coming out strong. Case in point.”