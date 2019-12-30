It was a girls high school basketball game that former LSU coach Sue Gunter would have been proud to be associated with.
With two of her former players on the sidelines coaching, the game was highlighted by University High’s valiant fourth-quarter rally as it came back to nip McKinley 45-44 in a contest billed simply as the Sue Gunter basketball game.
The two head coaches’ college playing days bookended the career of Gunter. U-High’s Bonita (Branch) Johnson came to LSU from Stephen F. Austin along with Gunter in 1982. McKinley’s Temeka Johnson helped start LSU’s run of five consecutive Final Four appearances in 2004, Gunter’s final season.
“(Gunter) was a very good influence on me as well as Temeka,” Bonita Johnson said. “She was a great lady with a great legacy in the game of basketball, and I wish all of these young kids would have known her. But they don’t so we keep her memory alive at this game by letting everybody know how great a person she was.”
The game was the second in two days between U-High (11-5) and McKinley (7-7). On Sunday, the Cubs led throughout as they posted a 52-43 win at Northwest High’s tournament in Opelousas.
It was a different story on Monday.
The game was tied 19-19 at halftime, and McKinley took a 29-26 lead into the fourth quarter. Jameila Moore’s 3-pointer and two baskets by Erica Lafayette helped the Panthers stretch the lead to 42-33 with 3:40 left to play, but U-High still had a finishing kick.
Sahvani Sancho scored eight of her game-high 18 points for the Cubs in the fourth quarter. Her 3-pointer was part of a 10-2 run that got U-High within 44-43 with 49 seconds left. Erica Lafayette topped McKinley with 15 points, but she missed the front end of a one-and-one giving U-High a chance to hold the ball for the final shot.
A reach-in foul put Sancho on the free-throw line with 2 seconds left, and she made both ends of a one-and-one to put the Cubs ahead 45-44.
McKinley’s length of the court inbounds pass was intercepted as the clock ran out.
“It's really difficult (to play a team twice in two days), but I will say that this game was better than the first one,” McKinley’s Temeka Johnson said. “I was pleased to see it. But the biggest thing about this game was honoring coach Gunter and doing what we can to keep her legacy alive. Hopefully she’s proud of us.”
Other double-figure scorers were McKinley post player Kenyal Perry with 12, and U-High’s Nya Miller with 12.
“(McKinley) was up for the fight after losing the battle yesterday,” Bonita Johnson said. “Hats off to them. Erica (Lafayette) played a great game. She took control and did what she’s supposed to do.”
The teams played a tight first quarter with McKinley edging ahead 9-8 on Me’gan Brown’s baseline jumper. Brown hit two 3-pointers to start the second quarter as the Panthers took a 17-11 lead. Sancho’s late 3-pointer sent the teams into halftime tied 19-19.