Marty Luquet never won a state championship in his 38 years as a high school baseball coach.
The vast majority of Luquet’s Gauthier/Amedee American Legion baseball team, comprised of players from Ascension Parish schools, could sympathize with his plight of an empty trophy case.
That changed last weekend.
The Wombats claimed the American Legion state championship with a combination of staunch pitching and a brutal offensive attack to put one of Louisiana’s best summer programs back on top for the first time since 2013.
Sometimes, everything falls the right way.
“It’s just that fabulous summer you always dream about,” Luquet said. “Who can write this? I wasn’t expecting it. We were hoping to have a good season, you always think you can win the state championships, but to do that was fun.”
The Wombats have a few weeks before traveling to New Orleans for the Mid-South Regional tournament on Aug. 8-12.
Luquet knows they have the talent to win, claiming a team ERA of 1.32 and a lineup that features 10 players batting over .300.
The one-two punch of offense and pitching is the clear factor in the Wombats’ run to a 32-3 record. Their only slips were in the opening tournament of the summer, another in Tennessee to a strong team out of Tupelo, Mississippi and then in the state tournament to Jesuit’s team before topping them to claim the title.
And with the return of Dutchtown’s Jack Merrifield into the rotation at the state tournament, ability isn’t the concern. He pitched the championship game for the Wombats after using the first part of the summer resting from the big school season when the Griffins made a run to the quarterfinals. He’s committed to LSU-Eunice for next season.
The biggest obstacle standing in their way is keeping players focused while the summer nears a close.
Some of the Wombats will return to either East Ascension, Dutchtown, St. Amant or defending Division III state champion Ascension Catholic this August, but most pack up their lives for college.
In the pitching staff alone, Dwain Guice (6-1) and Zane Zeppuhar (5-0) are headed for Southeastern Louisiana this fall where they’ll play baseball for the Lions. Chad Kennedy (4-0) intends to play at BRCC in the spring.
Closer and shortstop Preston Thrash also hasn’t allowed a run in six innings pitched to go with a pair of saves.
“That’s the task right there,” Luquet said on keeping the team prepared though the distractions of the coming school year. “We’re still looking for other tournaments to play in. … We’re trying to mix it up and play a few games a week to stay as fresh as we can.”
During the break, Luquet hopes to keep the team focused by playing games while making sure players get adequate rest.
What the Wombats need to avoid most is breaking the recent hot streak that has the team batting .376 after the state tournament. Mason Zeringue from Ascension Catholic leads the team with .488. Zeppuhar isn’t far behind with a .438 clip.
Luquet said the Wombats already have a trip planned to Sulphur this week for the Southeast Showcase Series. They also have the opportunity to schedule other games, including a rematch with Jesuit.
“Even though (the regional tournament) looks like a long ways away,” Luquet said, “(the break) is actually a blessing in disguise, just to get everybody healthy.”