The weather took a cold turn Friday as high school playoffs got underway.
Hahnville may just be heating up.
With senior quarterback Andrew Robison back in the fold for the second game after winning an arbitration hearing with the LHSAA, the 22nd-seeded Tigers had all the right moves against No. 11 seed Walker in a 35-9 victory to open the Class 5A playoffs.
It was Hahnville's fifth win in six games following a 1-4 start.
Robison, ineligible the first nine games amid illegal recruiting allegations involving the Vandebilt Catholic transfer, led Friday's road win by connecting on three touchdown passes for a 21-6 halftime lead.
He finished 11 of 17 for 166 yards despite attempting only four passes in the second half. He also rushed for 44 yards and a score.
"We felt like Andrew was a difference-maker all year," Hahnville coach Nick Saltaformaggio said. "It's a shame he didn't get to play because I really felt had he played, we would have been playing a home game this week. I thought we'd have been the best team in our district."
The road may be tougher this time, but Hahnville (6-5) remains alive in its quest to reach the 5A state title game once again.
Next up comes visit to No. 6 seed Zachary, the defending state champions, in a rematch of the Broncos' victory in the 5A final last year.
As for Walker, it continues to seek an elusive 5A playoff victory after falling short in the first round for the third straight year.
The Wildcats (8-3) lost their final two games following an 8-1 start.
"We've got to learn how to sustain success and keep moving," Walker coach Cecil Thomas said. "We have to work on establishing that culture."
The night turned cold for Walker on the opening snap.
BJ Lockhart was intercepted by Hahnville's Dynell Williams on a gadget play, setting up a seven-play drive by the Tigers that Robison capped with a 16-yard TD pass to Jha'Quan Jackson.
After a short Bradley Cain field goal made it a four-point game, Robison went back to Jackson on a 49-yard score for a 14-3 lead.
Robison later found Jerry Spencer from 15 yards out, sending the Tigers into halftime with a 21-9 lead.
At that point, Robison had 165 yards passing.
"Ever since I was told I could play, somewhere in my dream has been something about football and something about a game," Robison said. "For it to actually come true tonight, it feels amazing. I'm just so happy to be here. I love my teammates. I love my coaches. I love my school."
The early success in the passing game allowed the Tigers to ride junior Brandon Comardelle, who finished with 144 yards on 18 carries and scored on a 44-yard run, and the rushing attack during a ground-and-pound second half.
Meanwhile, the Hahnville defense kept Walker's usually potent offense at bay.
Ethan McMasters had only 101 yards passing and committed two turnovers.
"This team has been through a lot," Robison said. "I think that's something that is going to help push us through the playoffs."