Scotlandville sophomore Makeriah Harris continued her pursuit of Louisiana’s top hurdles times at the Texas Relays in Austin last weekend.
Harris placed second in her final heat of the 300-meter hurdles to a Texas-based competitor. However, her time of 40.76 seconds is listed as the fastest ever run by a Louisiana girl.
A day later, Harris ran a time of 13.58 seconds in her 100 hurdles final — a time that ranks among Louisiana’s best ever.
Comeaux’s number retired
Brusly retired the No. 19 jersey of former softball standout Mary-Cathryn Comeaux during a ceremony held in conjunction with a home game last Friday.
Comeaux, who currently pitches for Southeastern Louisiana University, was the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Miss Softball was the 3A MVP in 2019 after leading the Panthers to the Class 3A title.
That year Comeaux also was The Advocate’s Star of Stars for softball and The Advocate’s Girls Athlete of the Year.
Mourning Varnado
Curtis Varnado, a football coach at 10 Baton Rouge area schools died last week at age 79. His daughter, Stacey Varnado O’Mahony said the family appreciates the love and support of former players who have reached out to them.
Varnado’s coaching career spanned more than 30 years and started at Central Private in 1971-72. He then had head coaching stints at Port Allen (1973-74), Brusly (1975-76), Catholic High (1977-82), Albany (1983-86), Clinton (1987-88) and Port Allen a second time in 1989.
In 1999, Varnado spent one season as head coach at Live Oak and then moved into administration fulltime. Varnado retired in 2008. His career also included assistant coaching stints at Denham Springs and Clinton.
Sandifer gets 400th win
Walker High baseball coach Randy Sandifer won his 400th career game last week.
The Wildcats garnered the milestone win for Sandifer last Friday when they swept St. John in a doubleheader played in Plaquemine. Sandifer is in his 10th year as head coach at WHS.
EBRSS Hall of Fame
Applications are now being accepted for the first induction class of the East Baton Rouge Parish School System’s Athletic Hall of Fame.
The first induction ceremony is scheduled for April 2023. Applications to nominate former players and coaches will be posted on the EBRPSS website.
Compiled by Robin Fambrough