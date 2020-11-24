After announcing that its Class 5A playoff game with Terrebonne High would be played Saturday, Dutchtown had to reverse field.
DHS coach Guy Mistretta announced that the 12th-seeded Griffins (5-1) will now host No. 21 Terrebonne at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
“We thought we had it worked out to play Saturday and then they (Terrebonne) wanted to talk about it some more,” Mistretta said. “Yesterday they called and we wound up going to the LHSAA on it.
“By LHSAA rules, the default time to play is at 7:30 p.m. Friday when teams can't agree. We are sticking with that.”
A key matchup for the Giffins will be their offense against the THS defense. And for good reason.
Terrebonne defensive lineman Masson Smith, a 6-foot-5, 315 pounds, leads the way. Smith is Louisiana’s top-ranked recruit for 2020.
“He is very impressive,” DHS’ Mistretta said of Smith. “You can tell he is capable of making great plays, which has been doing. I’ve heard him speak in a couple of interviews and he is impressive with that too.
“But you can’t necessarily key your offensive plan to take Smith out of the game because there have two other lineman who are almost as big and very impressive.”
Thomas jersey presentation
His senior high school season is over, but honors keep coming in for Walker High receiver Brian Thomas, Jr.
A virtual ceremony is set for release at 8 p.m. Wednesday on the NBC YouTube channel. Thomas is a four-star prospect. He ended the season with 507 receiving yards for the Wildcats.
Back of quarantine
Zachary’s two-week quarantine ended over the weekend, allowing the No. 3 Broncos (4-1) to begin practice for Friday’s home playoff game with 30th-seeded Airline (3-3) of Bossier City.
Dutchtown also returns to action after quarantine issues last week.
“The good thing about not being in school this week is that it lowers the chances for contact tracing to be a big issue,” Mistretta said.
Other opt outs
Two teams that experienced late-season COVID-19 issues, Class 5A/ Division I McKinley and 3A Albany, are part of a large group of schools that decided to opt out of the LHSAA’s football playoffs before the playoff brackets were announced.
Not all opt outs were COVID-19 related. Some teams struggled with roster sizes.
The list pre-braket opts outs includes Sulphur, DeQuincy, Lakeside, West St. Mary, Vinton, Plain Dealing, Sicily Island, Lincoln Prep, Gueydan, Ringgold, Ben Franklin, Lusher Charter, Pope John Paul II, Ascension Christian and Ecole Classique.