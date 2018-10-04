McKinley High School now has the funds to pay off about $20,000 worth of fines issued by the Louisiana High School Athletic Association thanks to a couple's private donation, according to a WBRZ report.

The report said the couple, identified as Kristina and John Miremont, gifted the school with $62,000 to go toward the school's athletics program. While most of the money will go toward new athletic equipment and meals for student-athletes, about a third of it will be used to pay off fines stemming from the LHSAA's ruling concerning eligibility and rules compliance violations levied against the school in July.

More than 150 violations were found in an audit, most of them involving lack of proper registration, birth certificates and other documentation required by the LHSAA.

The school was initially required to pay $41,968.14 for the violations, but the amount was cut in half after an appeal in September. The imposed two-year playoff ban for all sports at the school was also reduced, dropping to just one year, and a group of students ruled ineligible based on administrative errors also regained eligibility at the appeal.

