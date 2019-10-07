Class 5A/4A
1. Catholic (5-0): Each week for the Bears has been an adventure, and Week 5 was no different. Catholic, of District 5-5A, prevailed 52-50 over Class 4A St. Thomas More in a battle of power brokers. Up next? East Ascension.
2. East Ascension (4-1): The 5-5A Spartans won their tuneup for this week’s showdown with Catholic, beating 2A power St. Charles Catholic. Nothing like starting district play with a marquee matchup vs. Catholic.
3. Scotlandville (5-0): Nifty 60? The Hornets broke the 60-point barrier vs. 1A power Southern Lab. This week’s District 4-5A opener at Walker will be a key test.
4. Zachary (2-2) and Live Oak (5-0): These two 4-5A teams meet this week and inquiring minds want to know how they match up. How much did Zachary learn from its brutal early-season schedule? Is a healthy LOHS team ready to put it all together? We shall see.
6. Dutchtown (5-0): The Griffins of 5-5A have been one of the area’s biggest surprises. Seems like they get better each week.
7. Central (5-0): Questions about the strength of schedule for the 4-5A Wildcats remain. However, their last two wins, though the margin of victory was quite different, are notable.
8. Walker (3-2): The Wildcats face their most important challenge to date — hosting Scotlandville for a 4-5A opener.
9. St. Amant (3-2): Last week was a good one for the Gators of 5-5A, who might have played their best game of the year in a win over Lutcher.
10. Livonia (4-1): After dropping their season opener, the 4A Wildcats have four straight wins.
On the outside looking in: Plaquemine, St. Michael.
Class 3A and below
1. St. James (5-0): The Wildcats of 9-3A have been so consistently impressive all season that it could be scary for opponents.
2. University (3-2): That win over Parkview on Thursday was not perfect, but the potential for the 7-3A Cubs to excel in weeks ahead is tantalizing.
3. Madison Prep (4-1): Four straight wins, including a big one over Baker last week, mean the Chargers of 7-3A are trending.
4. Ascension Catholic (4-0): The 1A Bulldogs are again among the state elite, but they must pass a key test in rival White Castle to open 7-1A play.
5. Dunham (4-1): A Week 5 win over traditional power Kentwood helps elevate the status of the 8-2A Tigers.
6. Southern Lab (2-3): Not many 5A schools play the schedule Class 1A SLHS does. Will back-to-back losses to 5A teams be a plus later in the season? Probably so.
7. Donaldsonville (4-1): The Tigers might be the best-kept secret in 9-3A. With four straight wins, it will be interesting to see what they do, especially against 9-3A foes like St. James and Lutcher.
8. Episcopal (4-1) and East Feliciana (3-1): Two District 8-2A teams that have been impressive in their own ways look to start district play strong this week.
9. Parkview Baptist (3-2), Capitol (3-1) and White Castle (4-1): Tough to pick just one, so we’ll take all three. Capitol plays Episcopal and WCHS meets ACHS this week, so those challenges are obvious. PBS looks to limit costly mistakes as it moves forward.
On the outside looking in: Baker, Catholic-Pointe Coupee, East Iberville, Lutcher, St. Helena, St. John.