Defending champion with familiar foes? That is the logical conclusion for two top-seeded teams going into Friday’s nonselect boys basketball quarterfinal games.
Madison Prep coach Jeff Jones and Zachary’s Jonathan McClinton point out there is much more to it than that.
“We will start three guys who have not played significant minutes in a quarterfinal game, let alone start one,” Jones said. “And we’ve played Sophie B. Wright before, but the last time was two years ago.
“We can’t take Sophie B. Wright lightly. The quarterfinals may be the most intense round. Almost all the teams are district champions and have won 10 or 11 games in a row. We can’t relax.”
The top-seeded defending 3A champion Chargers (26-6) host No. 8 SBW (21-9) at 7 p.m. Zachary (34-3), the top 5A seed and another defending champion, hosts eighth-seeded Natchitoches Central (25-6) at 6:30 p.m. The game is a rematch of last year’s 5A title game.
McClinton got game-changing advice from ZHS football coach David Brewerton after his team’s title-game win a year ago. McClinton asked about differences between teams seeking back-to-back titles.
“I asked him how the second one compared to the first,” McClinton said. “He told me there was no comparison because the journey the second year is a different one.
“Everything changes that second year. New opponents, new issues and so many things are different. What we went through last year built confidence in this team. They have done a good job handling any distractions.
"This is not the same Natchitoches Central team. They graduated three starters. You can bet they will be ready. We expect a great game.”
Jalen Bolden averages 19.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and four assists for Zachary. Seton Hall signee Percy Daniels averages a double-double of 17 points and 13 rebounds a game for Madison Prep.
The storyline is different for the other area defending champion. Second-seeded Port Allen (21-10) has won the last two Class 2A titles. The Pelicans have multiple returning players, including top scorer Elliot McQuillan (17 points per game.
PAHS’ first-year coach Dimario Jackson was an assistant at Zachary last year. He notes, “These guys are always hungry for more. They have fun playing together and look forward to this next game.”
Nonselect quarterfinals
Class 5A
No. 8 Natchitoches Central (25-6) at No. 1 Zachary (34-3), 6:30 p.m.
No. 15 East St. John (28-8) at No. 7 Walker (25-8), 6:30 p.m.
Class 3A
No. 8 Sophie B. Wright (21-9) at No. 1 Madison Prep (26-6), 7 p.m.
No. 5 Iowa (26-4) at No. 4 Donaldsonville (29-4), 6;30 p.m.
Class 2A
No. 10 Winnfield (21-8) at No. 2 Port Allen (21-10), 6:30 p.m.