A few months after leading Liberty to a berth in the Division II quarterfinals in its first varsity season, Drey Trosclair has accepted the job as head football coach at Central Lafourche.
Liberty finished 9-2 last fall with its only losses coming to District 7-4A rival Plaquemine and traditional power St. Thomas More in the quarterfinals.
Trosclair was hired as Liberty’s first head coach when the school was still known as Lee High in January 2019. He supervised the program's startup and coached the Patriots through subvarsity seasons in 2019 and 2020 before joining Class 4A and 7-4A ranks last fall.
Before coming to Liberty, Trosclair led Ascension Catholic to back-to-back Division IV runner-up finishes in 2017 and 2018. He was voted the LSWA’s Class 1A Coach of the Year in 2017. ACHS had a combined record of 23-5 over those two seasons.
Liberty is now accepting applications for its head football coach position, according to athletic director Brandon White. The application period begins Sunday and runs through Feb. 13. Send applications to White at Bwhite6@ebrschools.org.
Small schools, big games
Two of the Baton Rouge area’s most celebrated boys basketball rivalries for schools in Class 2A/below add new chapters Friday night. And the games is set to played just a few miles apart.
The Dunham School (14-12) hosts Episcopal (19-5) in Class 2A, while Family Christian (22-6) hosts Jehovah-Jireh (15-10) in Class C.
Two new head coaches are added into the mix for 2022. Chad Myers is in his first year as Dunham’s head boys coach. He previously was the Tigers head girls coach and assistant boys coach. Dunham is the defending Division III champion.
Isaac Amedee is the first-year head coach for FCA. A year ago, Family Christian beat JCA in the regular season and lost to the Warriors in the Division V title game.