VACHERIE — It didn’t take Kaleb Brown long to set the tone for St. James' 22-0 victory in Friday’s District 10-3A opener against the Donaldsonville Tigers.
On the third play of the game, Brown intercepted Donaldsonville quarterback Treveyon Brown and returned it 30 yards for the touchdown and a 6-0 lead less than two minutes into the game.
That would be all St. James would need in a hard-fought 22-0 win at Wildcat Stadium.
St. James coach Robert Valdez said Brown’s interception was the start of a dominating defensive performance. The Wildcats limited Donaldsonville to 163 yards of offense and intercepted three passes.
“That was an outstanding game by our defense,” Valdez said. “They have a lot of athletes on that team. There are some nights when your defense will have to come out and carry the team. Our defense did that.”
In a defensive struggle, neither team could get its offense on track, especially in the first half.
Donaldsonville (3-3 overall, 0-1 district) was plagued by three first-half interceptions — one each by Brown, Brad Batiste and Joel Cooper.
St. James (4-2, 1-0) fared a little better in the first half and found the end one on its best drive of the game.
The Wildcats marched 99 yards in 12 plays and capped off the drive with Shamar Smith’s 4-yard touchdown pass to Tyshon Williams. Alec Mahler’s extra point gave the Wildcats 13-0 lead with 10:53 left in the second quarter.
St. James started to get its offense in gear at the start of the third quarter.
Behind some solid runs and key passes from Smith, the Wildcats marched into the red zone, but they would have to settle for a field goal when the drive stalled at the 17. Mahler’s 34-yard field goal gave St. James a 16-0 lead.
“We really needed to score on the first drive of the first half,” Valdez said. “We really put them in a bad situation with that field goal because it put us up by two touchdowns.”
The Wildcats iced the game on the second play of the fourth quarter on Shazz Preston’s 66-yard touchdown reception. Smith fired a short pass over the middle to Preston, who spun away from a Donaldsonville defender and out-ran everyone for the touchdown and a commanding 22-0 lead.
Smith completed 12 of 18 passes for 170 yards and two touchdowns.
After that, St. James turned to its defense to preserve the shutout.
Donaldsonville marched deep into St. James territory late in the fourth quarter and had a first-and-goal at the 3-yard line. But the Wildcats defense stepped up and recorded a pair of sacks and stuffed the Tigers on fourth down to end the scoring threat in the final minutes.