Class 5A/4A
Rushing
86-899, Dwanye Winfield, Lutcher, 16 TDs
120-745, Barry Remo, Catholic, 10 TDs
84-651, Glen Cage, Central, 9 TDs
100-518, Cam’ron Kelly, Denham Springs, 4 TDs
76-506, Michael Mitchell, Plaquemine, 8 TDs
86-488, Walter Samuel, East Ascension, 4 TDs
60-487, Covanta Milligan, Scotlandville, 7 TDs
90-485, CJ McClendon, Walker, 6 TDs
67-378, Gary Dukes, Dutchtown, 2 TDs
50-323, Kameron Thomas, Zachary, 1 TD
Passing
1,144, Daniel Beale, Catholic, 89-130-2, 13 TDs
1,075, Michael Mitchell, Plaquemine, 56-105-2, 9 TDs
978, Zae Teasett, Scotlandville, 68-134-3, 7 TDs
920, Dwayne Winfield, Lutcher, 58-80-2, 11 TDs
677, Rickie Collins, Woodlawn, 62-100-5, 9 TDs
588, Hayden Price, Walker, 46-69-3, 8 TDs
515, Eli Holstein, Zachary, 38-62-0, 7 TDs
333, Ethan Aucoin, Dutchtown, 29-52-3, TDs
Receiving
39-542, Shelton Sampson, Catholic, 8 TDs
26-481, John Hubbard, Scotlandville, 4 TDs
15-475, Aidan Joseph, Plaquemine, 3 TDs
30-349, Clayton Adams, Woodlawn, 3 TDs
17-300, Warren Young, Walker, 3 TDs
15-268, Tylin Johnson, Lutcher, 1 TD
17-245, Tylon Williams, Zachary, 3 TDs
17-237, Dameium Marcell, Lutcher, 6 TDs
Punting
44.0, Joe Chatelain, Catholic, 4-176
36.0, Brec Shultz, Live Oak, 20-719
35.2, Ryan Burns, Zachary, 10-352
33.8, Coy Guillory, Scotlandville, 13-440
33.1, Diego Ortiveros, East Ascension, 15-497
32.2, Dwanye Winfield, Lutcher, 4-129
31.8, Michael Mitchell, Plaquemine, 11-350
31.6, Warren Young, Walker 8-253
Scoring
96, Dwanye Winfield, Lutcher, 16 TDs
60, Glen Cage, Central, 10 TDs
60, Barry Remo, Catholic, 10 TDs
56, Michael Mitchell, Plaquemine, 8 TDs, 4 2-pt PATs
48, Covanta Milligan, Scotlandville, 8 TDs
48, Shelton Sampson, Catholic, 8 TDs
42, Blake Rosenthal, Live Oak, 7 TDs
36, CJ McClendon, Walker, 6 TDs
Class 3A and below
Rushing
101-1,152, Jatoris Buggage, Springfield, 14 TDs
89-776, Kaden Williams, St. James, 14 TDs
44-631, Trey Perkins, East Iberville, 7 TDs
70-640, Devontay Russell, Glen Oaks, 7 TDs
104-619, Andrew Kleinpeter, St. John, 7 TDs
47-456, Robert Kent, Donaldsonville, 6 TDs
61-443, Braeden George, Episcopal, 5 TDs
51-416, Reid Chauvin, Episcopal, 7 TDs
37-396, Connor Achee, Catholic-PC, 8 TDs
27-372, Landon Frey, Catholic-PC, 5 TDs
Passing
1,147, Mills Dawson, East Feliciana, 69-122-3, 13 TDs
1,064, Bryce Leonard, Ascension Catholic, 63-112-7, 14 TDs
883, Lewis Ward, Episcopal, 50-75-1, 6 TDs
712, Abram Johnston, Parkview Baptist, 55-88-7, 5 TDs
620, Blake Abney, University, 62-96-2, 8 TDs
561, Tylon Johnson, Madison Prep, 50-85-3, 6 TDs
555, Brayden Williams, St. James, 48-81-1, 4 TDs
455, Raiyen Otis, Donaldsonville, 25-55-2, 7 TDs
353, Maddox Bennett, St. John, 41-76-4, 6 TDs
Receiving
18-482, Calvin Delone, Ascension Catholic, 5 TDs
22-365, Trey’Dez Green, East Feliciana, 3 TDs
21-350, Brooks Leonard, Ascension Catholic, 8 TDs
19-315, Kobe Brown, St. James, 4 TDs
17-314, David Olinde, Episcopal, 3 TDs
24-305, Stanley Gilmore, East Feliciana, 2 TDs
Punting
41.6, Landon Szubinski, Ascension Catholic, 16-665
35.7, Jack Herrington, Parkview Baptist, 12-428
35.1, Markale Fisher, Donaldsonville, 12-421
32.8, Kobe Brown, St. James, 9-295
Scoring
90, Kaden Williams, St. James, 14 TDs, 3 2-pt PATs
88, Trey Perkins, East Iberville, 11 TDs, 11 2-pt PATs
84, Jatoris Buggage, Springfield, 14 TDs
64, Connor Achee, Catholic-PC, 9 TDs, 5 2-pt PATs
56, Robert Kent, Donaldsonville, 9 TDs, 1 2-pt PAT
54, Reid Chauvin, Episcopal, 8 TDs
52, Andrew Kleinpeter, St. John, 8 TDs, 1 2 2-pt PATs
48, Brooks Leonard, Ascension Catholic, 8 TDs
44, Braeden George, Episcopal, 7 TDs, 1 2-pt PAT
42, Connor Kimball, Catholic-PC, 7 TDs