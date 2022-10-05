Class 5A/4A

Rushing

86-899, Dwanye Winfield, Lutcher, 16 TDs

120-745, Barry Remo, Catholic, 10 TDs

84-651, Glen Cage, Central, 9 TDs

100-518, Cam’ron Kelly, Denham Springs, 4 TDs

76-506, Michael Mitchell, Plaquemine, 8 TDs

86-488, Walter Samuel, East Ascension, 4 TDs

60-487, Covanta Milligan, Scotlandville, 7 TDs

90-485, CJ McClendon, Walker, 6 TDs

67-378, Gary Dukes, Dutchtown, 2 TDs

50-323, Kameron Thomas, Zachary, 1 TD

Passing

1,144, Daniel Beale, Catholic, 89-130-2, 13 TDs

1,075, Michael Mitchell, Plaquemine, 56-105-2, 9 TDs

978, Zae Teasett, Scotlandville, 68-134-3, 7 TDs

920, Dwayne Winfield, Lutcher, 58-80-2, 11 TDs

677, Rickie Collins, Woodlawn, 62-100-5, 9 TDs

588, Hayden Price, Walker, 46-69-3, 8 TDs

515, Eli Holstein, Zachary, 38-62-0, 7 TDs

333, Ethan Aucoin, Dutchtown, 29-52-3, TDs

Receiving

39-542, Shelton Sampson, Catholic, 8 TDs

26-481, John Hubbard, Scotlandville, 4 TDs

15-475, Aidan Joseph, Plaquemine, 3 TDs

30-349, Clayton Adams, Woodlawn, 3 TDs

17-300, Warren Young, Walker, 3 TDs

15-268, Tylin Johnson, Lutcher, 1 TD

17-245, Tylon Williams, Zachary, 3 TDs

17-237, Dameium Marcell, Lutcher, 6 TDs

Punting

44.0, Joe Chatelain, Catholic, 4-176

36.0, Brec Shultz, Live Oak, 20-719

35.2, Ryan Burns, Zachary, 10-352

33.8, Coy Guillory, Scotlandville, 13-440

33.1, Diego Ortiveros, East Ascension, 15-497

32.2, Dwanye Winfield, Lutcher, 4-129

31.8, Michael Mitchell, Plaquemine, 11-350

31.6, Warren Young, Walker 8-253

Scoring

96, Dwanye Winfield, Lutcher, 16 TDs

60, Glen Cage, Central, 10 TDs

60, Barry Remo, Catholic, 10 TDs

56, Michael Mitchell, Plaquemine, 8 TDs, 4 2-pt PATs

48, Covanta Milligan, Scotlandville, 8 TDs

48, Shelton Sampson, Catholic, 8 TDs

42, Blake Rosenthal, Live Oak, 7 TDs

36, CJ McClendon, Walker, 6 TDs

Class 3A and below

Rushing

101-1,152, Jatoris Buggage, Springfield, 14 TDs

89-776, Kaden Williams, St. James, 14 TDs

44-631, Trey Perkins, East Iberville, 7 TDs

70-640, Devontay Russell, Glen Oaks, 7 TDs

104-619, Andrew Kleinpeter, St. John, 7 TDs

47-456, Robert Kent, Donaldsonville, 6 TDs

61-443, Braeden George, Episcopal, 5 TDs

51-416, Reid Chauvin, Episcopal, 7 TDs

37-396, Connor Achee, Catholic-PC, 8 TDs

27-372, Landon Frey, Catholic-PC, 5 TDs

Passing

1,147, Mills Dawson, East Feliciana, 69-122-3, 13 TDs

1,064, Bryce Leonard, Ascension Catholic, 63-112-7, 14 TDs

883, Lewis Ward, Episcopal, 50-75-1, 6 TDs

712, Abram Johnston, Parkview Baptist, 55-88-7, 5 TDs

620, Blake Abney, University, 62-96-2, 8 TDs

561, Tylon Johnson, Madison Prep, 50-85-3, 6 TDs

555, Brayden Williams, St. James, 48-81-1, 4 TDs

455, Raiyen Otis, Donaldsonville, 25-55-2, 7 TDs

353, Maddox Bennett, St. John, 41-76-4, 6 TDs

Receiving

18-482, Calvin Delone, Ascension Catholic, 5 TDs

22-365, Trey’Dez Green, East Feliciana, 3 TDs

21-350, Brooks Leonard, Ascension Catholic, 8 TDs

19-315, Kobe Brown, St. James, 4 TDs

17-314, David Olinde, Episcopal, 3 TDs

24-305, Stanley Gilmore, East Feliciana, 2 TDs

Punting

41.6, Landon Szubinski, Ascension Catholic, 16-665

35.7, Jack Herrington, Parkview Baptist, 12-428

35.1, Markale Fisher, Donaldsonville, 12-421

32.8, Kobe Brown, St. James, 9-295

Scoring

90, Kaden Williams, St. James, 14 TDs, 3 2-pt PATs

88, Trey Perkins, East Iberville, 11 TDs, 11 2-pt PATs

84, Jatoris Buggage, Springfield, 14 TDs

64, Connor Achee, Catholic-PC, 9 TDs, 5 2-pt PATs

56, Robert Kent, Donaldsonville, 9 TDs, 1 2-pt PAT

54, Reid Chauvin, Episcopal, 8 TDs

52, Andrew Kleinpeter, St. John, 8 TDs, 1 2 2-pt PATs

48, Brooks Leonard, Ascension Catholic, 8 TDs

44, Braeden George, Episcopal, 7 TDs, 1 2-pt PAT

42, Connor Kimball, Catholic-PC, 7 TDs

