The final girls basketball game at The Church Academy, formerly Christian Life Academy, didn’t go like the home team wanted.
Seniors Laila Hampton and Sophie Moreaux of The Dunham School made sure of that. Hampton and Moreaux combined for 42 points, 12 steals and 11 rebounds to power Dunham to a 50-38 victory over TCA Monday in a Division III girls regional playoff game.
Dunham (16-16) advances to the state quarterfinals for the third straight season and travels to No. 1 St. Thomas Aquinas on Thursday. The Church Academy (21-12) had hoped to add a fourth girls state title before the school closes in May.
“The team is definitely beat up about the way the season ended,” TCA coach Daniel Truxillo said. “We lost our starting point guard, Krista Keller, to injury two weeks ago and then found out the school would be closing. All week long we talked about this mission to win state.
“Our girls played with a lot of heart. Turnovers hurt us. Dunham played great. Dunham rebounded the ball offensively and attacked the goal.”
Hampton scored 15 of her game-high 25 points in the second half. She hit 11 of 13 free throws. Moreaux scored 10 of her 17 points in the second half.
“Laila Hampton put the team on her back tonight,” Dunham coach Chad Myers said. “She was clutch in the second half. And Sophie Moreaux played a great defensive game. She’s our energizer bunny, and she plays harder than anyone on the floor.”
Dunham forced TCA into 27 turnovers. Moreaux, who had seven steals, made things tough defensively for TCA 5-foot-8 sophomore Jewel Jones and Angel Batarseh. Jones scored 14 of her 19 points in the second half. Batarseh added 10 points.
“We really got after them on defense,” Myers said. “We knew they didn’t handle the ball very well. Our conditioning level is pretty good, and it showed at the end of the game.”
Moreaux said the Dunham defense was much better than in the 53-50 loss in the first meeting. “We’re really excited to be moving into the quarterfinals,” said Moreaux, a five-year starter. “I’m proud of us and how hard we worked.”
TCA took its largest lead at 6-3 on an inside basket by Sheraun Jackson with 2:44 remaining in the first quarter. Dunham went on a 9-0 run and held the Crusaders scoreless for nearly nine minutes. Jones converted a three-point play to cut the Dunham lead to 12-9 with 2:02 remaining in the second quarter. Jackson hit a 3-pointer to cut the margin to 15-14 with 15.6 seconds remaining.
Dunham pulled away with an 8-0 run in the third quarter and a 9-0 run in the fourth. TCA scored the first five points of the fourth quarter to cut the Dunham lead to 31-28 on a 3-pointer from Jones.
Moreaux started the 9-0 run with a steal and assist to Kyla Johnson. Johnson and Moreaux turned steals into layups, and Hampton converted a three-point play for a 40-28 lead with 4:34 remaining.