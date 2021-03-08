Catholic High has hired a local coach with a championship pedigree as its new head football coach — David Simoneaux of Catholic-Pointe Coupee.
The 37-year-old Simoneaux spent the last seven years as head football coach at CHSPC, leading the Class 1A Hornets to a 47-21 record that included a Division IV select runner-up finish in 2019.
When offered the job, Simoneaux said he knew how Ed Orgeron felt when he was offered the LSU job.
"I am honored and humbled to be the next head coach at the school," Simoneaux said, after meeting with his CHSPC team to inform them of the decision. "I was a lot like coach Orgeron when they offered him the job.
"It wasn't something I needed a lot of time to contemplate. I was ready to roll my windows down, turn the music up and start rolling on over there."
Simoneaux takes over for Gabe Fertitta, who left Catholic last month for a position on the University of Louisville staff. Over the last four years, Fertitta led the Bears to four straight Division I title-game appearances and two titles, including the 2020 title won in December. Catholic athletic director J.P. Kelly said the school received more than 100 applications for the job.
The addition of Simoneaux also brings a unique connection back to the Bears. Dale Weiner, the Bears' legendary coach prior to Fertittia's tenure, also was a CHSPC head coach.
“When we hire a coach, we not only look for him to have the ability to perform on the field. The individual must also have the ability to work in the classroom with our students,” Catholic High principal Lisa Harvey said in a press release. “Coach Simoneaux exudes all of the traits we look for in a leader and teacher of our students. I am confident he will maintain our tradition of excellence — both in athletics and academics — while also helping to instill Gospel values according to Catholic tradition and the spirit of the Brothers of the Sacred Heart.”
In addition to an 18-year coaching career that began when he was a college student, Simoneaux also was a running back on Parkview Baptist’s first LHSAA title team in 2001, where he played for Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame coach Kenny Guillot.
Simoneaux’s coaching career began with assistant coaching stints at his alma mater, PBS, and Class 5A Central High.
CHSPC’s title-game berth in 2019 was the school’s first since 1978. The Hornets finished 7-3 and lost to eventual Division IV champion Calvary Baptist in the quarterfinals last fall.
“Among his football and sports peers in Louisiana and across the south, Simoneaux was our guy,” Kelly said in the news release. “Coach Simoneaux is known for his incredible ability to get the most out of his players and fellow coaches.
"We knew it was not going to be easy to replace coach Fertitta, but Coach Simoneaux is going to be the perfect individual to lead our program going forward.”
"I have such a deep appreciation for such an iron-willed institution that Catholic is. They want to be excellent in the classroom, they want to excellent whether tney are playing Tic-Tac-Toe or football."