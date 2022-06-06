Let the appeals begin.
The LHSAA’s release of revised alphabetical lists of select/nonselect schools on Monday will likely trigger questions and appeals from across the state, including the Baton Rouge area.
Plaquemine High and two other Iberville Parish schools, White Castle and East Iberville, could be among those schools appealing their new select school status.
Schools have until June 21 to submit a written appeal stating why their placement in select or nonselect is incorrect or for a school to detail parish-wide policy changes that would make a school’s designation incorrect, according to an LHSAA memo.
“Plaquemine, East Iberville and White Castle are all listed on the select side and none of us can pull kids from outside our attendance zones,” Plaquemine athletic director Tait Dupont said. “We have two MSAs (math-science academies) that do not offer sports. Those kids can only play for the school located where they live.
“So, the MSA kids who live in the Plaquemine zone can only play at Plaquemine and the ones who live in White Castle can only play for White Castle. The MSA kids on the East bank can only play at East Iberville, which is the only other school in that zone. It will be the same with North Iberville, which is reopening.”
Dupont made two other points worth noting. Nearby Livonia, located in Pointe Coupee Parish, has a similar dilemma. Livonia is the only public high school in the parish and students attending the parish’s STEM academy that does not offer sports can only play for the Wildcats.
Dupont also pointed out that Iberville’s previous superintendent, Ed Cancienne, also started a similar program in St. James Parish after leaving Iberville. The two St. James schools, Lutcher and St. James, are on the LHSAA’s nonselect list.
As some local schools like Plaquemine contemplate appeals, others are coming to grips with what a move to the select side would look like. The LHSAA’s executive committee approved a select/nonselect definition change that moved all charter schools, all schools with magnet components and schools located in parishes with open enrollment policies to the select side by a 16-5. The change for the 2022-23 school year and could be reversed in 2023-24
Committee members were told last week that the change would likely leave 207 schools on the nonselect side and put 198 on the select side. The lists revealed Monday has 210 select schools and 195 nonselect. Baton Rouge International School, which closed after the spring semester, was inadvertently included on the select list.
Belaire football coach Byron Wade was among those caught off guard by the news that his school falls on the select side. Broadmoor and Northeast are the only EBR Parish Schools listed on the nonselect side.
Liberty, McKinley, Mentorship Academy and Scotlandville previously had the select designation. Belaire, Istrouma, Glen Oaks, Tara and Woodlawn are on the select schools list, thanks to magnet components.
“This is news to me. A list I saw last week had us on the nonselect side. I will have to talk to my AD and look at it." Wade said. "The goal for us is to make the playoffs every year. No matter where we are, we need to keep moving forward.”
By the numbers
All LHSAA schools will play in the same classification/enrollment-based districts they were assigned to for the 2022-24 classification cycle last fall.
The select/nonselect designation changes the playoff route for the teams. Monday lists include 32 Baton Rouge area teams on the select side. Private schools like Catholic High, Episcopal and Parkview Baptist have been select schools since the inception of the LHSAA split in 2013. Monday’s nonselect list includes 24 Baton Rouge area schools.
The alphabetical select lists do not designate which divisions the select schools will play in. That information and playoff brackets for both select/nonselect schools will be announced at a later date.