Johnathan Brantley has spent most of his life and football career in the Ruston area. Most recently, he was a special teams analyst at Louisiana Tech.
But the desire to be a head high school coach has pulled Brantley to Baton Rouge and Capitol. The 40-year-old Brantley accepted the job as Capitol’s head coach late last month and will take over practices Monday.
“I wanted to get back into high school coaching. I saw the job opening and I applied for it,” Brantley said. “I got the chance to meet some of the players and watched one workout.
“We’ll get started next week. At this point, we are behind schedule. So, we have a lot of work and conditioning to catch up on.”
The school is planning a meet-and-greet for students, parents and alumni next week for Brantley. He replaces his former Grambling teammate, Corey Brownfield, who coached the Lions for two seasons in his second stint as head coach.
Capitol (5-6) advanced to the Class 2A nonselect playoffs last season as a No. 23 seed and lost to No. 10 Mangham in the first round.
A native of Grambling, Brantley played safety at Grambling Lab, graduating in 2000. He went on to play safety under coach Doug Williams at Grambling where his defensive coordinator was Michael Roach, a former Capitol and Southern University linebacker. Roach was a head prep coach locally at Southern Lab and Madison Prep.
Brantley got his start in college coaching as running backs coach at Abilene-based Division III McMurry University. He later spent two years as head coach at Madison Parish High located in Tallulah and one season at Ringgold.
From there, Brantley was an assistant at Class 4A Bastrop for four years before moving to Louisiana Tech under former coach Skip Holtz three years ago.
“We are excited about the experience and talent coach Brantley brings to our team,” Capitol principal Rhonda Irwin said in a press release. “We look forward to seeing how he develops our young men and leads them to victories this fall.”
In addition to putting the Lions through their practice paces in the days ahead, Brantley and Capitol athletic director Joshua Davis said the school are looking to add multiple assistant coaches for the 2022 seasons.
Brantley said he will wait to see where the Lions’ strengths are before deciding what kind of offense and defense to run in the fall. Brantley's oldest son, Jonathan Jr., will be a senior defensive end at Ruston High. He said his family won't move to Baton Rouge until after his son graduates.
“I talked to several people before I came here and they told me the same thing … Capitol needs stability and consistency,” Brantley said. “I want to provide that. They won five games last year and the goal is to build on that this year.”
Prep notables
Add yet another honor for St. Amant’s Addison Jackson, who is part of the MaxPreps All-American softball team.
Jackson led the Gators to their second Class 5A title in four years and a national ranking. She was the All-Metro Class 5A/4A and LSWA Class 5A All-State MVP.
• Denham Springs quarterback Reese Mooney announced his commitment to Liberty earlier this week. Mooney, who missed most of his junior season with an injury, is Louisiana’s No. 27 player in the Class 2023, according to 247sports.