Proximity does not always fuel a rivalry, a factor second-seeded Port Allen of Class 2A and top-seeded Madison Prep of 3A will illustrate at the LHSAA nonselect boys basketball tournament.
Madison Prep (27-6) faces No. 4 Donaldsonville (30-4) in a 3A semifinal that tips off a four-game schedule at noon Thursday at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles.
Though the schools are located approximately 50 miles apart, the Chargers have not played Donaldsonville in several years. Madison Prep is in the state tourney for the 11th straight year and is seeking its eighth title.
Meanwhile, two-time defending champion Port Allen (22-10) takes on No. 3 Rayville in the 2A semifinal that concludes the action at 7:30 p.m. The schools are located about 300 miles apart, but they have become postseason rivals.
“This is my first time to be a part of it,” first-year Port Allen coach Dimario Jackson said. “First of all, this is an awesome experience for me and for our players.
“The games with Rayville have been something. Expectations are high, I’m sure, for both of us. I know we are looking forward to it.”
This marks the fourth straight year Port Allen and Rayville have played in the 2A playoffs, with the three previous matchups taking place in the championship game. Rayville won 61-48 in 2019, but Port Allen won by scores of 78-74 in 2020 and 59-45 a year ago.
Of the group, Donaldsonville is the newcomer. The Tigers are making their first tourney appearance since 2014.
“Donaldsonville is a team we’ve had an eye on and I am sure they have been watching us, too, based on the power ratings,” Madison Prep coach Jeff Jones said. “We’ve known this matchup was possible for a while.
“Lionel Gilbert is a very good coach. His team reflects that. They remind me a lot of Rayville in the way they run transition. It looks like guys all running the 100 meters down the floor. We have to be ready for that.”
Gilbert, the Donaldsonville coach, lauds the opportunity a tourney berth represents. The fact that the Tigers have won 13 in a row and 19 of their last 20 also speaks volumes.
“When you are in the company of teams like Madison Prep and Wossman … you are in good company and we’ll take it,” Gilbert said. “Those teams are there every year. This means a lot to our program, the school and the community.
“Madison Prep has size, depth and tournament experience. We get a chance to see what we can do.”
Players to watch
Dez’mond Perkins averages 19 points per game for Madison Prep. Percy Daniels, a 6-foot-9 Seton Hall signee, adds 18 points and nine rebounds a game.
Troy Cole leads Donaldsonville with averages of 17 points and 10 rebounds. Lawrence Forcell adds 15 points a game.
Elliot McQuillan leads Port Allen with a 17.0 scoring average. Jordan Brooks averages 13 points and eight rebounds for the Pelicans, who return two starters from a year ago.
Demarcus Dixon (18.0) is the top scorer for Rayville.