Here's an in-depth preview of the 2018 high school football season for District 6-1A.
Ascension Catholic
Coach: Drey Trosclair (21-15)
2017: 8-2
PROJECTED OFFENSIVE STARTERS
*QB John MIre (5-10, 195, Sr.), *RB Jamar Barber (5-8, 165, Sr.), *RB Jai Williams (5-9, 176, Jr.), *WR Tre Medine (6-2, 180, Sr.), *WR Eric Simon (5-10, 165, Jr.), *WR Rodney Blanchard (5-9, 165, Sr.), *LT Nick Hilliard (6-3, 290, Jr.), LG Alex Gros (5-9, 185, Sr.), *C Jacob Matirne (6-1, 260, Sr.), *RG Sam Mire (5-9, 185, Jr.), *RT Dillion Davis (6-2, 270, Sr.)
PROJECTED DEFENSIVE STARTERS
*FS Brock Acosta (5-10, 175, Jr.), *SS Jamar Barbar (5-8, 165, Sr.), *WS Mason Zeringue (5-10, 170, Sr.), *CB Eric Simon (5-10, 165, Jr.), *CB Rodney Blanchard (5-9, 165, Sr.), OLB Jai Williams (5-9, 176, Jr.), MLB Andrew Landry (5-9, 175, Sr.), *OLB Parker Hales (5-10, 180, Sr.), *DE John Broussard (5-8, 170, Sr.), LT Nick Hilliard (6-3, 290, Jr.), *RT Dillion Davis (6-2, 270, Sr.)
*-- denotes returning starters
SEASON FORECAST
With 18 starters returning a year after Ascension Catholic advanced to the Division IV championship game, the Bulldogs have their eyes on a return trip to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. In district play, Ascension Catholic will host defending champion Kentwood in a late season showdown that should have title implications.
BIGGEST STRENGTHS
Ascension Catholic’s ground attack Is bolstered by the return of two 1000-yard rushers, senior Jamar Barber and junior Jai Williams. Barber ran for 1,643 yards and 16 TDs last season while Williams totaled 1,628 yards and 21 TDs.
Ascension Christian
Coach: Josh Puryear (25-24)
2017: 7-3
PROJECTED OFFENSIVE STARTERS
QB Zack Diez (5-10,160, So.), RB Brady Gueho (5-10, 190, So.), C Justin Krass (5-5, 145, Jr.), RG Luke Sylve (5-10, 210, Sr.), LG Peyton Chidester (6-1, 210, Jr.), LT Luke Rodriguez (6-3, 270, Jr.), RT Daniel Jones (5-10,155, Jr.), WR Derrick Varnado (5-11,165, Jr.), WR Tyler Cambre (5-10, 160, Sr.), WR Nathan Bledsoe (5-11,155, Jr.), WR Byron Hansley (5-11, 175, Jr.).
PROJECTED DEFENSIVE STARTERS
DT Peyton Chidester (6-2, 210, Jr.), DT Brian Anderson (6-1, 200, Jr.), DE Nick Davis (5-11, 150, So.), DE Luke Sylve (5-11, 210, Sr.), LB Andrew Ritchie (5-10, 165, Jr.) LB Daniel Jones (5-10, 155, Jr.), SS Hunter Jacobs (5-10, 160, Sr.), SS Byron Hansley (5-10, 175, Jr.), FS Tyler Cambre (5-10, 165, Sr.), CB Jaiden Barton (5-8, 150, Jr.), CB Joshua Springman (5-7, 145, So.)
*-- denotes returning starters
Note: not playing for district honors
SEASON FORECAST
The Lions will not play for District 6-1A honors again. They must replace the production of leading rusher Landon Ortego (1,208 yards, 14 TDs) and leading tackler Brennan Tramonte (108 tackles) if they hope to equal last season’s record of 6-3.
BIGGEST STRENGTHS
Topped by quarterback Derrick Varnado, skill positions will be the strength of Ascension Catholic. Last season, Varnado threw for 1,208 yards and rushed for 836 while accounting for 20 TDs.
East Iberville
Coach: Ron LeJeune (75-73)
2017: 6-6
PROJECTED OFFENSIVE STARTERS
*C Lester Joseph (5-11, 180, Sr.), RG Damian Williams (5-10, 215, So.), *RT Justin Hollins (5-11, 245, Jr.), LG Lance Captain (5-9, 230, Fr.), *LT Tykei Facione (5-10, 240, So.), TE Vilmore Wilson (6-0, 175, Jr.), WR Kendall Brown (5-11, 160, Sr.), QB Mike Triplett (6-0, 180, Sr.), *WR Junior Williams (5-9, 165, Jr.), *WB Rondell Daniels (5-7, 170, Sr.), *RB Dedrick Wilson (6-0, 190, Jr.)
PROJECTED DEFENSIVE STARTERS
*S Mike Triplett (6-0, 180, Sr.), CB Junior Williams (5-9, 165, Jr.), CB Kendall Brown (5-11, 160, Sr.), WS Jayden Williams (5-9, 160, So.), OLB Ehman Dunbar (5-8, 170, So.), *LB Darren Lacour (5-9, 170, Jr.), DE Vilmar Wilson (6-0, 170, Jr.), DE J'Quinn Williams (5-9, 180, So.), *DT Justin Hollins (5-11, 245, Jr.)
*-- denotes returning starters
SEASON FORECAST
The Tigers return 11 starters, six on offense, as they look to continue a competitive upswing. After winning just one game in its previous four seasons, East Iberville went 6-6 last season including a first-round playoff win in Ron Lejeune’s first year as head coach.
BIGGEST STRENGTHS
Speed and quickness will be the biggest assets for the Tigers, who need to stay healthy to keep depth from becoming an issue. Another key will be the leadership of senior Mike Triplett, who takes over at quarterback for graduated Lyndell Joseph.
Kentwood
Coach: Jonathan Foster II (47-11)
2017: 13-2
PROJECTED OFFENSIVE STARTERS
QB Terrell Hookfin (5-10, 160), RB Larry Carter (5-11, 210), WR Edward Magee (6-0, 170), WR Radarrian Robbins (5-8, 165), WR Cornelious Dyson (6-2, 175), *WR Trey Palmer (6-0, 175), OL Mickey Miller (6-0, 260), OL Derek Cohn (6-1, 230), OL Kendall Wilkinson (6-4, 270), OL Bryce Cooper (5-10, 210), OL Shacobe Dyson (6-0, 200)
PROJECTED DEFENSIVE STARTERS
DE Kejuan Magee (5-11, 170), DE Kendall Wilkinson (6-4, 270), DT Mickey Miller (6-0, 270), Dt Derek Cohn (6-1, 230), LB Bryce Cooper (5-10, 210), LB Conelious Dyson (6-2, 175), LB Britton Kazaroni (5-8, 190), DB Trey Palmer (6-0, 75), DB Edward Magee (6-0, 170), DB Radarrian Robbins (5-8, 165), DB Keandre Fultz (5-8, 165)
*--denotes returning starters
SEASON FORECAST
Quarterback Larenz Morris (1,408 yards passing, 558 rushing) and all-district linemen Eric Dunn and Juatice Ulshack must be replaced for the Kangaroos. Kentwood advanced to the 2017 Class 1A title game before losing its bid for the school’s ninth state championship.
BIGGEST STRENGTH
Depth could be an issue, but front line playmakers are there for the Kangaroos. District offensive MVP Larry Carter (1,567 yards rushing) and LSU commitment Trey Palmer (785 yards receiving) are the top returners. Palmer also had six interceptions as a defensive back.
Southern Lab
Coach: Darrell Asberry (56-62)
2017: 5-5
PROJECTED OFFENSIVE STARTERS
*WR Reginald Johnson, WR Dae’lon Hardy, *LT Jacques Wallace, LG Kerion Brady, *C Nick Smith, RG Tyshawn Howard, *RT Kardell Thomas, *WR Theodore Knox, *WR Charvis Thornton, QB Travon Myles/Angelo Izzard, *RB Tyrion Davis.
PROJECTED DEFENSIVE STARTERS
DE Marlon Corley, *DT Chris Welch, DT Marquillis Chambers, *DE Tyler Guidry, LB Dakota Day, LB Sherman Ruth, LB Keyon Kyser, LB Jabar Triplett, *CB Kendarias Moss, CB Edmond Weber, *FS Mike Wicker
*--denotes returning starters
SEASON FORECAST
Eligible for the playoffs again after being sanctioned by the LHSAA, Southern Lab must replace quarterback Quincy Filmore (Grambling signee) on offense, and linebacker Damone Clark (LSU signee) on defense. The Kittens host Kentwood in week 10, a rivalry game that traditionally has district title implications.
BIGGEST STRENGTHS
A pair of LSU commitments lead the way on offense. Kardell Thomas is one of three returning offensive linemen who carve out lanes for running back Tyrion Davis (1,429 yards). An experienced defensive line will be counted on to take pressure off of a young secondary.
St. John
Coach: Eric Holden (18-17)
2017: 0-10
PROJECTED OFFENSIVE STARTERS
QB Adam Blanchard (5-10, 180, Sr.), WR Adam Theriot (5-8, 165, Sr.), WR Justin Rivet (5-10, 180, Sr.), WR Pete Anderson (6-1, 165, Sr.), C Zach Dorsey (6-2, 235, Sr.), HB Chris Holmes (5-11, 200, So.), OL Devin Romig (6-0, 215, Sr.)
PROJECTED DEFENSIVE STARTERS
DB Adam Theriot (5-8, 165, Sr.), DB Justin Rivet (5-10, 180, Sr.), DB Zach Dorsey (6-2, 235, Sr.), DL Zach Dorsey (6-2, 235, Sr.), LB Devin Romig (6-0, 215, Sr.), LB Chris Holmes (5-11, 200, So.)
*--denotes returning starters
SEASON FORECAST
First-year head coach Eric Holden is tasked with turning around St. John’s fortunes, which include winless campaigns the past two seasons. The Eagles best shot at breaking into the win column may come in the first half of the season during non-district play.
BIGGEST STRENGTHS
A quartet of returning seniors, quarterback Adam Blanchard, and skill players Adam Theriot, Justin Rivet and Pete Anderson, will be the core of a team that will require many of its athletes to play both sides of the ball. The defense will be bolstered by senior linebackers Zach Dorsey and Devin Romig.
White Castle
Coach: Aaron Meyer (2-9)
2017: 2-9
PROJECTED OFFENSIVE STARTERS
*WR Tyron Simon (5-6, 156, Sr.), WR Keith Landry (5-10, 160, So.), *WR Javier Batiste (5-8, 156, Sr.), WR Jashone Landry (5-4, 156, So.), OT Jai Johnson (6-1, 210, 8th), *OG Chancellor Williams (5-7, 220, So.), *C Rodney Governor (5-9, 185, Fr.), *OG Norshaad Scott (5-8, 240, Jr.), *OT Clifton Dunham Jr. (5-6, 200, Sr.), QB Tahj Favorite (5-6, 160, So.), RB Jacob Green (5-6, 165, Fr.)
PROJECTED DEFENSIVE STARTERS
*DE Ira Anderson Jr. (6-1, 160, So.), *NG D’Anthony McKinley (5-6, 170, So.), *DE Kevon Williams (6-0, 180, Sr.), *LB Eddie Ned (5-7, 168, Sr.), *LB Clifton Dunham Jr. (5-6, 200, Sr.), *LB Marcus Williams (5-8, 185, Sr.), *LB Tyron Simon (5-6, 156. Sr.), CB Barry Richards Jr. (5-8, 180, So.), CB JaColby Washington (6-1, 156, Sr.), *S Javier Batiste (5-8, 156, Sr.), *S Unique Young (6-0, 165, Sr.).
*--denotes returning starters
SEASON FORECAST
With the loss of top running back Jeremie Richard (832 yards ) to graduation, White Castle must find its ground game to balance its offensive attack. If it doesn’t, White Castle will have trouble improving on last season’s 1-5 district record.
BIGGEST STRENGTHS
Quarterback Javier Batiste (458 yards rushing, 368 yards passing with 10 touchdowns) returns, as does linebacker Eddie Ned, who led the Bulldogs with 63 tackles.
FORECAST
In what may be the toughest Class 1A district in the state, defending district champion Kentwood, Ascension Catholic and Southern Lab will all have a shot at the title. Kentwood reached the Class 2A championship last season, and Ascension Catholic advanced to the Division IV title game. Southern Lab, eligible for the post season again after sitting out a year due to LHSAA sanctions, has the talent and the schedule to take top honors.
1, Southern Lab. 2, Kentwood. 3, Ascension Catholic. 4, East Iberville. 5, White Castle. 6, St. John.
TOP PLAYERS
Tyrion Davis, RB, Southern Lab: An LSU commitment, Davis is rated among the top running back prospects in the nation. He had 1,429 yards rushing and 583 yards receiving last season.
Kardell Thomas, OL, Southern Lab: Also an LSU commitment, Thomas is known in some circles as Mr. Pancake. Rated among the top offensive line prospects nationally, he projects to play guard at the collegiate level.
Trey Palmer, WR/DB, Kentwood: Yet another LSU commitment, Palmer has made his mark on both sides of the ball for the Kangaroos, but will play offense in college. As a junior, he caught 41 passes for 917 yards.
TOP GAMES
Ascension Catholic at Southern Lab, Oct. 12
Kentwood at Ascension Catholic, Oct. 26
Kentwood at Southern Lab, Nov. 2
BEST RIVALRY
Kentwood vs. Southern Lab. There’s a reason Southern Lab and Kentwood wait until the final week of the regular season to play. District titles seem to be on the line every time they play. The two teams have won a combined 12 LHSAA titles.
BY THE NUMBERS
605
The amount of weight squatted by Kardell Thomas in a video recently posted online.
233
The combined average rushing yards per game last season for Ascension Catholic’s returning duo of Jai Williams and Jamar Barber.
6
The number of passes Trey Palmer intercepted last season as a defensive back.
8
The number of playoff teams on Southern Lab’s schedule, a slate that includes six teams who advanced to quarterfinal play or better.
Schedules
Ascension Catholic
Aug. 31 Mentorship Academy
Sept. 6 Sophie B. Wright
Sept. 13 KIPP Renaissance
Sept. 21 Thomas Jefferson
Sept. 28 at Covenant Christian
Oct. 5 East Iberville*
Oct. 12 at Southern Lab*
Oct. 19 White Castle*
Oct. 26 Kentwood*
Nov. 2 St. John*
Ascension Christian
Aug. 31 at Springfield
Sept. 7 Ben Franklin
Sept. 14 at Houma Christian
Sept. 21 at Westminster Christian
Sept. 28 Fisher
Oct. 5 St. Martin's Episcopal
Oct 12 Delcambre
Open date
Oct. 26 at Ville Platte
Nov. 2 Slaughter Charter
Note: not playing for district honors
East Iberville
Aug. 31 at Slaughter Charter
Sept. 7 at Hamilton Christian
Sept. 13 at Capitol
Sept. 21 Tara
Sept. 28 Houma Christian
Oct. 5 at Ascension Catholic*
Oct. 11 Kentwood*
Oct. 19 at Southern Lab*
Oct. 26 St. John*
Nov. 2 White Castle*
Kentwood
Aug. 31 at Loranger
Sept. 7 Jewel Sumner
Sept. 14 East Feliciana
Sept. 21 Franklin Parish
Sept. 27 at Broadmoor
Oct. 4 White Castle*
Oct. 11 at East Iberville*
Oct. 19 St. John*
Oct. 26 at Ascension Catholic*
Nov. 2 at Southern Lab*
Southern Lab
Aug. 31 Riverside Academy
Sept. 7 at University Lab
Sept. 14 Scotlandville
Sept. 21 Broadmoor
Sept. 28 Parkview Baptist
Oct. 4 at St. John
Oct. 12 Ascension Catholic*
Oct. 19 East Iberville*
Oct. 26 at White Castle*
Nov. 2 Kentwood*
St. John
Aug. 31 at Ridgewood
Sept. 7 at Merryville
Sept. 14 Catholic-PC
Sept. 20 Covenant Christian
Sept. 28 at Highland Baptist
Oct. 4 Southern Lab*
Oct. 12 at White Castle*
Oct. 19 at Kentwood*
Oct. 26 at East Iberville*
Nov. 2 Ascension Catholic*
White Castle
Aug. 31 Belaire
Sept. 7 at Donaldsonville
Sept. 14 at Glen Oaks
Sept. 21 at Lusher Charter
Sept. 28 West St. John
Oct. 4 at Kentwood*
Oct. 12 St. John*
Oct. 19 at Ascension Catholic*
Oct. 26 Southern Lab*
Nov. 2 at East Iberville*
*--denotes district games