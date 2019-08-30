With the helping hands of Jerimiah Jackson, Broadmoor High got real defensive. Jackson had two interceptions and a fumble recovery, leading the Bucs to a 12-0 victory over Glen Oaks in the first game of the East Baton Rouge Kickoff Classic Jamboree Friday night at Broadmoor.
“My coaches tell me all the time that if you work for it, something good is going to happen,” Jackson said. “I’m just glad I could show my team what I can do. My coaches taught me well.”
Tara and Istrouma were the other winners in the jamboree that sets the stage for the regular season next week.
A 15-play drive to open the second half propelled Tara to a 12-6 lead over Mentorship Academy in the second game. Darren Nelson ran for a game-high 68 yards on seven carries for the Trojans, but it was quarterback Jaylin Lathers who scored the winning touchdown on a 1-yard run with 3:43 remaining.
“At halftime we talked about what we needed to do,” Lathers said. “We came out fast and strong in the second half and got it (win).”
The final game between Istrouma and Capitol ended after the deadline for the print edition. Istrouma won, 29-20. Check www.theadvocate.com for a story on that game.
BROADMOOR 12, GLEN OAKS 0: Penalties — 65 yards of them by both teams — were the story of the first 12-minute half as the teams played to a scoreless tie. It changed quickly when Broadmoor took the second-half kickoff.
The Bucs drove 60 yards in four plays. A 43-yard run by Desmond Robinson set up a 2-yard scoring plunge by quarterback Erin Nelond with 10:09 remaining. Broadmoor did not have to wait long to get its second score.
Jackson intercepted a GOHS pass and returned it 40 yards for a touchdown just 24 seconds later to make it 12-0. Robinson led all rushers with 55 yards on just seven carries in the debut of Broadmoor coach Cyril Crutchfield.
“We started kind of sluggish. We did not have a lot of practice outside for the second straight week with the rain. They needed to settle down and get used to the game speed,” Crutchfield said. “Anytime you get a victory, it is positive. We’re still 0-0 going into the first game and nothing we do tonight matters if we don’t win next week.”
TARA 12, MENTORSHIP ACADEMY 6: Both teams executed well at various times in the second game. The Trojans struck first when defensive lineman Gabriel Onu recovered a fumble and rambled 4 yards into the end zone with 11:01 left in the first half.
But the Sharks came right back with an eight-play, 70-yard drive that ended with Donovan McCray scoring on a 7-yard run with 2:17 left in the opening period. McCray had 48 yards on six carries. Then the second half belonged to Tara. The Trojans drove 72 yards in 15 plays. Nelson’s 23-yard run was the biggest play.
“We had some adversity and made some mistakes, but we battled through it,” Tara coach Terry Washington said. “That is the formula for us … be physical and run the ball.”