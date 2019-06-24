Record-setting sprinter Sean Burrell of Zachary High School has been selected as the 2018-19 Gatorade Louisiana Boys Track & Field Athlete of the Year.
Burrell was already selected as Louisiana’s top boys track athlete after posting nationally-ranked times in the 200 and 400 meters while leading the Broncos to Class 5A runner-up finish at the AllState Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Outdoor Track Championships.
The junior won the 200 meters in 20.79 seconds, a time which ranked sixth national, not long after running the 400 in 46.52, the No. 7 mark.
The Gatorade award recognizes athletic excellence, academic achievement and exemplary character on and off the track, distinguishes Burrell as Louisiana’s best high school boys track & field athlete. As Louisiana’s winner, Burrell is now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Boys Track & Field Athlete of the Year award to be announced this week.
Past state track & field award-winners include former LSU star Lolo Jones (1997-98, Roosevelt High School, Iowa), Allyson Felix (2002-03, Los Angeles Baptist High School, Calif.), NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III (2006-07, Copperas Cove High School, Texas), Grant Fisher (2013-14 & 2014-15, Grand Blanc High School, Mich.) and Candace Hill (2014-15, Rockdale County High School, Ga.).
Burrell also finished second in the 110 hurdles at the 5A state meet in a wind-aided 14.32. A two-time Star of Stars Track Athlete of the Year for The Advocate, Burrell has won three consecutive 400 dash state titles and owns the composite state record in the event. In all, he’s captured six individual state championships and he led the program to its first-ever state crown as a sophomore.
Burrell maintained a 3.40 GPA in the classroom. An avid angler who helps his family raise Amerian Bully show dogs, Burrell is a member of the Serve 225 charitable organization, which assists the needy around Baton Rouge. Burrell’s father is a firefighter and he often accompanies his dad to help the underprivileged by handing out food and doing chores around the house for local elderly. Burrell also mentors and helps coach young track athletes.
“Sean is the hardest worker on our team,” said Zachary High head coach Chris Carrier. “When the best athlete on your team works as hard as he does, it makes the whole team better. He also makes us better every time he practices, plus he’s capable of scoring in four events for us.”
Burrell joins recent Gatorade Louisiana Boys Track & Field Athletes of the Year Armand 'Mondo' Duplantis (2017-18, 2016-17 & 2014-15, Lafayette High School), Raymond Calais (2015-16, Cecilia High School) and Devin King (2013-14, Jewel M. Sumner High School) among the state’s list of former award winners.
As a part of Gatorade’s cause marketing platform “Play it Forward,” Burrell also has the opportunity to award a $1,000 grant to a local or national youth sports organization of his choosing.