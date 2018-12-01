Boys basketball
Episcopal 45, Opelousas Catholic 43
Episcopal 2 10 10 14 9-45
Opelousas Catholic 10 12 9 5 7-43
SCORING: EPISCOPAL: Brandan Garrido 23, Ricky Volland 7, Kaplan McMains 6, Austin Jemison 3, Stewart Bonnecaze 2, Dylan Mahrotra 2, DJ Morgan 2; OPELOUSAS CATHOLIC: K. Coleman 20, R. Paton 13, C. Rubin 4, J. Monroe 4.
3-POINT GOALS: Episcopal 4 (Garrido 3, Volland); Opelousas Catholic 1 (Patin)
Records: Episcopal 5-2; Opelousas Catholic 2-2
JUNIOR VARSITY: Episcopal 51, Opelousas Catholic 24
Fairview 55, Midland 50
Midland 12 7 18 13-50
Fairview 17 7 18 13-55
SCORING: MIDLAND: Kade Credeur 14, Jacob Mouton 12, Mason Gauthreaux 10, Nash Fincher 7, Jakob Miguez 4, DJ McZeal 3;
3-POINT GOALS: Midland 3 (Mouton 2, McZeal 1).
St. Thomas More 52, Hahnville 51
Hahnville 16 13 12 10-51
St. Thomas More 5 20 9 18-52
SCORING: Hahnville: Tlaudell Hams Jr, 11; St. Thomas More, Carter Domingue 16
3-POINT GOALS: Hahnville 6 (Claudell Hams 3, Jacouren Rownes 1, Brizeson Harrell 2; St. Thomas More 4 (Reece Melancon 2, Jaden Shelvin 1, Ethan Mouncin 1.
Records: St. Thomas More 3-2
Brusly tournament
At Brusly
Baker 68, Family Christian 62
Halftime: Baker 33, Family Christian 31
Leaders: Baker: Cobb 17, Neff 12, Covington 12; Family Christian: Mercier 21, Washington 12
McKinley 55, St. Martinville 47
Halftime: McKinley 33, St. Martinville 20
Leaders: McKinley 10; St. Martinville: Alexander 11
Zachary 45, Port Allen 43
Halftime: Zachary 21, Port Allen 15
Leaders: Zachary: Moore 10, West 10; Port Allen: Jarvis 14
Brusly 42, St. Michael 34
Halftime: Brusly 21, St. Michael 12
Leaders: Brusly: Penell 12, Forest 12; St. Martinville: Fields 9
Girls basketball
White Castle tournament
At White Castle
Port Allen 53, Baker 30
Halftime: Port Allen 31, Baker 15
Leaders: Port Allen: C. White 27, L. Nelson 11, M. Lee 10; Baker: Harris 17.
Girls soccer
Walker Tournament
Slidell 0, Central 0
Boys soccer
Denham Springs 5, Lafayette 2
Goals: Will Chevalier, Own Goal, Daniel Goerges, Collin Turner.
Goalkeeper: Denham Springs: Jose Ortega
St. Amant 2, Denham Springs 0