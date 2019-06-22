One of the complaints/comments Brett Beard heard when he became the head football coach at Live Oak High was that college recruiters never seemed to come to the Livingston Parish-based school.
Fast-forward to last week when the Eagles had two players commit to FBS schools. First, defensive tackle Jalen Lee committed to LSU on Tuesday night. On Friday, running back Kee Hawkins committed to Army.
“This is huge for our program,” Beard said. “It shows that colleges see what our program and players are doing as we continue to work toward our goal of winning a state title.”
Hawkins emerged as one of the top rushers in District 4-5A two years ago and was slowed by injuring as a junior. He is the first LOHS player to accept an offer from a service academy. Lee is the Eagles’ first LSU commitment.
Spring signees
Broadmoor’s 6-foot-10 post player Derick Hamilton signed with Oakleaf Post Grad Basketball Academy, a prep school located in Jacksonville, Florida, on Saturday.
Hamilton will be coached by former McKinley High and Kansas State standout Mark Young. Hamilton grew from 6-3 to 6-10 over a two-year period and played a little over one full season of varsity basketball.
Other spring basketball signees include: Madison Prep girls basketball player Destiny Ellis (Arkansas-Fort Smith Community College), Walker girls basketball player Tarondia Harold (Arkansas-Fort Smith), Madison Prep girls basketball player Makayla Marshall (Rend Lake (Illinois) Community College) and Walker softball player Gracie Jones (North Arkansas College).
Job openings
St. Amant seeks two football assistants who would also serve as an assistant in a second sport. Open coaching spots are for a defensive line coach and a running backs/ tight ends coach.
Teaching spots in physical education and social studies are available. Second-sport options include baseball, track and powerlifting. Contact SAHS athletic director David Oliver at (225) 284-3623 or by email at David.oliver@apsb.org.
Coaching changes
Baton Rouge High has filled the open spots on its staff left by the retirements of wrestling coach Bill Bofinger and athletic director/gymnastics coach Kevin Nee, who between them had more than 90 years in high school coaching.
Volleyball coach Dayna Kohn is the new athletic director. Paige Russell takes over as wrestling coach, while Kristen Estorge is the new gymnastics teacher/coach.
Former Southern University quarterback Austin Howard is the new quarterbacks coach at St. James High. Howard played for SJHS coach Robert Valdez at West St. John.
Longtime Parkview Baptist assistant Matt Shelton has moved to Catholic High as offensive line coach.
Also of note, former St. Amant High and Mississippi State star Butch Pierre, an assistant coach at LSU during the Tigers’ 2006 Final Four berth, is the new men’s basketball coach at Northwest Florida College, a junior college.
Alumni report
Three athletes collected huge postseason honors while playing for LSU-Eunice this spring. Former Central pitcher Heather Zumo and ex-Walker outfielder/infielder Madison Monson earned regional softball honors. Former Zachary outfielder River Town made the NJCAA Division II Gold Glove team for the LSUE baseball team.
Monson batted .300 and drove in a team-high 58 runs to make the All-Region 23 team. Zumo finished 20-2 with a 2.77 ERA. Town did not commit an error in 61 chances.