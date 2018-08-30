Parents and fans are dropping by football practices more often these days at East Ascension High. EAHS coach Darnell Lee knows the preseason hype that includes a No. 5 ranking is a big reason why.
But Lee and first-year coach Jules Sullen of Scotlandville are stressing things other than a statewide reputation going into their season-opening games at 7 p.m. Friday.
“I know our game is a rivalry, but I think that has more to do with the city and the alumni,” Sullen said. “We’ve got maybe 12 or 13 new starters and a new system. My biggest concern is are we getting better every week? And are we doing all the little things right?”
The Hornets, ranked 10th in the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 5A preseason poll, host McKinley at Memorial Stadium. Meanwhile, No. 5 East Ascension hosts Lutcher. The two games help highlight a series of Week 1 games in Class 5A/4A.
Defending 5A champion Zachary is the highest rated 5A/4A team at No. 2. The Broncos travel to Slidell to face Northshore. Plaquemine, rated eighth in 4A, plays at East St. John.
“Right now the interest in the program is high,” Lee said. “We’re certainly pleased to receive the preseason recognition, and it generates excitement. We have to focus on the task at hand, and we know this one won’t be easy. On defense, we need to be the aggressor and keep their playmakers from making plays in space. The offense needs to execute.”
Lee’s Spartans put on an offensive show with Shaivonn Robinson catching TD passes of 72 and 39 last week in the jamboree. The EAHS offensive line that averages 311 pounds and an aggressive defense concern Lutcher coach Dwain Jenkins.
“We don’t have guys who can match their size.. They average 311 pounds on the offensive line. We don't have athletes on the back seven like they have on defense who are between 5-foot-11 and 6-2 and weigh between 200 and 220 pounds,” Jenkins said. “The important thing for us is to execute what we do and not give up big plays.”
Having receivers Jacoby Williams and Rasohn Williams on the field together for the first time this year is a plus for Jenkins' Bulldogs. Both players have been in and out of the lineup with injuries.
Sullen, previously the coach at LaGrange-Lake Charles, said the Scotlandville offensive relies on its catalyst, quarterback Cameron Armstead. Meanwhile, McKinley is set to try its third quarterback of the preseason.
“We have to minimize mistakes and just play hard,” McKinley coach Robert Signater Sr. said. “If we can do those things some good things can happen. We know what to expect. Scotlandville has that chip on their shoulder, and they’re used to winning.”