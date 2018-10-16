Class 5A

First-place votes in parenthesis.

School Rec Pts Prv

1. John Curtis (9) 7-0 119 1

2. West Monroe (1) 7-0 111 2

3. East Ascension 7-0 94 3

4. Catholic-BR 6-1 82 4

5. Destrehan 6-1 74 5

6. Zachary 5-2 67 6

7. Acadiana 6-1 53 7

8. John Ehret 6-1 50 8

9. Terrebonne 7-0 42 9

10. Evangel Christian 4-3 28 NR

Others receiving votes: Byrd 20, Alexandria 13, Haughton 10, Rummel 6, Captain Shreve 4, Walker 4, Ruston 1, Slidell 1.

Class 4A

School Rec Pts Prv

1. Karr (9) 7-0 117 1

2. Lakeshore 7-0 108 2

3. Northwood (1) 7-0 97 3

4. Warren Easton 5-1 87 4

5. St. Thomas More 6-1 85 5

6. Leesville 7-0 70 6

7. St. Martinville 7-0 54 8

8. Bastrop 5-1 45 9

9. Neville 4-2 42 10

10. Plaquemine 5-2 32 NR

Others Receiving votes: North DeSoto 23, Franklin Parish 9, Tioga 4, Helen Cox 2, Breaux Bridge 1, Carver 1.

Class 3A

School Rec Pts Prv

1. University (10) 7-0 120 1

2. Iota 7-0 108 2

3. Union Parish 6-1 93 3

4. Sterlington 5-2 87 4

5. Kaplan 4-3 77 5

6. Hannan 7-0 67 6

7. Jena 6-1 57 8

8. St. James 5-2 45 9

9. Northwest 5-2 34 10

10. Church Point 5-2 31 7

Others receiving votes: Eunice 25, Loyola Prep 12, De La Salle 9, Lake Charles College Prep 4, Jennings 2, West Feliciana 2.

Class 2A

School Rec Pts Prv

1. Notre Dame (9) 7-0 119 1

2. Amite 6-1 98 2

3. Dunham 7-0 92 3

4. Many (1) 6-1 84 4

5. Country Day 7-0 82 5

6. Catholic-NI 6-1 65 T6

7. Newman 6-1 62 T6

8. Rosepine 7-0 43 8

9. Welsh 5-2 39 9

10. St. Helena 6-1 32 10

Others receiving votes: Calvary Baptist 29, Ascension Episcopal 11, Lakeside 7, Kinder 3, Episcopal-BR 2, Ferriday 1.

Class 1A

School Rec Pts Prv

1. Kentwood (8) 7-0 114 1

2. Lafayette Christian (1) 7-0 103 2

3. Southern Lab 6-1 98 3

4. Haynesville 7-0 81 4

(tie) Oak Grove 7-0 81 5

6. Logansport (1) 6-0 69 6

7. West St. John 5-2 60 7

8. Ascension Catholic 6-1 49 8

9. Vermilion Catholic 7-0 45 9

10. Catholic-Pointe Coupee 6-1 25 NR

Others receiving votes: St. Edmund 15, Ouachita Christian 14, Montgomery 9, Covenant Christian 1, Delhi 1.

