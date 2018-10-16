Class 5A
First-place votes in parenthesis.
School Rec Pts Prv
1. John Curtis (9) 7-0 119 1
2. West Monroe (1) 7-0 111 2
3. East Ascension 7-0 94 3
4. Catholic-BR 6-1 82 4
5. Destrehan 6-1 74 5
6. Zachary 5-2 67 6
7. Acadiana 6-1 53 7
8. John Ehret 6-1 50 8
9. Terrebonne 7-0 42 9
10. Evangel Christian 4-3 28 NR
Others receiving votes: Byrd 20, Alexandria 13, Haughton 10, Rummel 6, Captain Shreve 4, Walker 4, Ruston 1, Slidell 1.
Class 4A
School Rec Pts Prv
1. Karr (9) 7-0 117 1
2. Lakeshore 7-0 108 2
3. Northwood (1) 7-0 97 3
4. Warren Easton 5-1 87 4
5. St. Thomas More 6-1 85 5
6. Leesville 7-0 70 6
7. St. Martinville 7-0 54 8
8. Bastrop 5-1 45 9
9. Neville 4-2 42 10
10. Plaquemine 5-2 32 NR
Others Receiving votes: North DeSoto 23, Franklin Parish 9, Tioga 4, Helen Cox 2, Breaux Bridge 1, Carver 1.
Class 3A
School Rec Pts Prv
1. University (10) 7-0 120 1
2. Iota 7-0 108 2
3. Union Parish 6-1 93 3
4. Sterlington 5-2 87 4
5. Kaplan 4-3 77 5
6. Hannan 7-0 67 6
7. Jena 6-1 57 8
8. St. James 5-2 45 9
9. Northwest 5-2 34 10
10. Church Point 5-2 31 7
Others receiving votes: Eunice 25, Loyola Prep 12, De La Salle 9, Lake Charles College Prep 4, Jennings 2, West Feliciana 2.
Class 2A
School Rec Pts Prv
1. Notre Dame (9) 7-0 119 1
2. Amite 6-1 98 2
3. Dunham 7-0 92 3
4. Many (1) 6-1 84 4
5. Country Day 7-0 82 5
6. Catholic-NI 6-1 65 T6
7. Newman 6-1 62 T6
8. Rosepine 7-0 43 8
9. Welsh 5-2 39 9
10. St. Helena 6-1 32 10
Others receiving votes: Calvary Baptist 29, Ascension Episcopal 11, Lakeside 7, Kinder 3, Episcopal-BR 2, Ferriday 1.
Class 1A
School Rec Pts Prv
1. Kentwood (8) 7-0 114 1
2. Lafayette Christian (1) 7-0 103 2
3. Southern Lab 6-1 98 3
4. Haynesville 7-0 81 4
(tie) Oak Grove 7-0 81 5
6. Logansport (1) 6-0 69 6
7. West St. John 5-2 60 7
8. Ascension Catholic 6-1 49 8
9. Vermilion Catholic 7-0 45 9
10. Catholic-Pointe Coupee 6-1 25 NR
Others receiving votes: St. Edmund 15, Ouachita Christian 14, Montgomery 9, Covenant Christian 1, Delhi 1.