The House Education Committee will host a hearing designed to provide more information about high school sports, including football, in 2020-21 at 9 a.m. Friday in Room 5 at the State Capitol.
The committee, chaired by Rep. Ray Garofalo, heard from LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine and other state education leaders earlier this summer as plans for the 2020-21 school year took shape amid the coronavirus pandemic.
This meeting comes after complaints from parents and coaches over the fact that other southern states, including Mississippi, Arkansas, Georgia, Texas and Alabama, have begun their football seasons. Louisiana remains in Phase 2 of coronavirus reopening and has not started its season.
Attorney General Jeff Landry released a letter Monday imploring the LHSAA to turn on its “Friday Night Lights.” Rep. Larry Frieman also wrote a letter co-signed by about 50 legislators also asking for the football season to begin, despite Gov. John Bel Edwards’ executive order that keeps Louisiana in Phase 2 until Sept. 11.
Cross country and swim seasons began this week for the LHSAA, with its volleyball season set to follow Sept. 8. The football season is scheduled to start Oct. 8-10, provided the Louisiana advances to Phase 3 in its reopening and then on to a Phase 4 also called Competition Phase 1 by Bonine.
Dr. Cade Brumley, state superintendent of education; Dr. Courtney Phillips, secretary, Louisiana Department of Health; Sandy Holloway, president, State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education; H. "Butch" Browning, Jr., state fire marshal, are also scheduled to provide information.