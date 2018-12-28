Boys basketball
EBR-Bob Pettit/Coca-Cola tournament
At Lee High
Consolation games
Halftime: Tara 28, Woodlawn 18
Leaders: TARA: MJ Mitchell 17; WOODLAWN: Vaughn Gross 9, Daryl Drewery 9.
Records: Tara 9-10; Woodlawn 6-9
Belaire 68, Baker 62
Halftime: Belaire 30, Baker 23
Leaders: BAKER: Lemoyne Cobb 24, Martecce Covington 13; BELAIRE: Isaiah Johnson 26, Chris Steward 14.
Records: Belaire 14-4, Baker 7-13
Lee 70, McKinley 60
Halftime: Lee 30, McKinley 26
Leaders: MCKINLEY: Keveionta Spears 12; LEE: Jeremiah Willis 18, Zavier Sims 15, Andrew Davisch 15.
Records: Lee 13-6; McKinley 9-11
Semifinals
Zachary 51, Broadmoor 43
Halftime: Zachary 23, Broadmoor 18
Leaders: BROADMOOR: Jacorey Lewis 13; ZACHARY: Chaun Moore 14, Dylan Jackson 10, Chris Hilton 10, Darian Ward 10.
Records: Zachary 12-7; Broadmoor 13-6
Scotlandville 80, Glen Oaks 45
Halftime: Scotlandville 35, Glen Oaks 26
Leaders: GLEN OAKS: James Weathers 17, Jaiden Honore 10; SCOTLANDVILLE: Reece Beekman 32, Carvell Teasett 16, Tai’Reon Joseph 13, Jonathan Horton 11.
Records: Scotlandville 18-0; Glen Oaks 10-12
Saturday’s schedule
Fifth place: Lee vs. Belaire, 1:30 p.m.
Consolation final: Tara vs. Friendship Capitol, 3 p.m.
Third place: Broadmoor vs. Glen Oaks, 6 p.m.
Championship: Zachary vs. Scotlandville, 7:30 p.m.
Episcopal Classic
West Feliciana 48, Northlake Christian 31
Halftime: West Feliciana 30, Northlake Christian 19
Leaders: West Feliciana: Jayden Davis 14; Northlake Christian: Jacob Herrington 18, Mason Mandoza 10
Holy Cross 63, Mandeville 38
Halftime: Holy Cross 40, Mandeville 18
Leaders: Holy Cross: Tyler Beaver 17, Jeremy Lindsey 13, Kalil Thomas 12, Aaron Ursin 10; Mandeville: P. Hooter 11
Episcopal 71, Albany 34
Halftime: Episcopal 17, Albany 17
Leaders: Episcopal: Brandan Garrido 24, Austin Jemison 10; Albany: T. Quagmire 11
Lakeshore 64, Central 47
Halftime: Lakeshore 29, Central 27
Leaders: Lakeshore: Hunter Dean 21, Ben Kugler 15, BJ Foster 10; Central: J. Putman 11
Madison Prep Holiday Showcase
Madison Prep 71, Westbury Christian 61
Halftime: Madison Prep: 34, Westbury Christian 31
Leaders: Madison Prep: Jahein Spencer 18, Eldred Jackson 17, Marcus Guss 13; Westbury Christian: Ja’Vier Francis 22, Chance Watts 17
North Vermilion Classic
At North Vermilion High School
Brusly 57, North Vermilion 47
Halftime: Brusly 21, North Vermilion 21
Leaders: BRUSLY: Jalen Forest 24, David Stovall 15; NORTH VERMILION: Malik Griner 21
Redstick Classic
At Catholic High School
Runnels 60, St. Charles Catholic 54
St. Michael 87, Family Christian 43
Catholic High 71, Livonia 56
De La Salle 54, Port Allen 39
Sunkist tournament
Lusher 46, Southern Lab 26
Halftime: Lusher 23, Southern Lab 12
Leaders: Lusher: Corey Madison 16, Nolan Hill 10, Myles Johnson 10; Southern Lab: Oakley Lewis 4, Sedric Curry 4, Anthony Cedra 4, Kenyon Andrews 4, Nick Hudson 4.
Walker 57, University 52
Halftime: Walker 28, University 18
Leaders: Walker: Jalen Cook 31, Brian Thomas 12; University: Bryton Constantin 27, Shawn Jones 11
Girls basketball
Brusly girls tournament
At Brusly
Baker 51, Northeast 50
Halftime: Baker 29, Northeast 24
Leaders: BAKER: J. Harris 18, M. Landry 17; NORTHEAST: A. Banks 12, E. Green 10, M. James 10
Port Allen 54, Livonia 26
Halftime: Livonia 8, Port Allen 26
Leaders: LIVONIA: C. Richard 12; PORT ALLEN: B. Pierson 27, M. Lee 10
Brusly 32, St. Martinville 25
Halftime: Brusly 17, St. Martinville 13
Leaders: BRUSLY: A. Bradford 12, ST. MARTINVILLE: J. Landry 13, T. Willis 10
Glen Oaks 64, West Feliciana 42
Halftime: Glen Oaks 37, West Feliciana 22
Leaders: GLEN OAKS: J. Carter 24, P. Carter 16, D. Stalling 13; WEST FELICIANA T. Johnson 14, S. James 12, T. James 12
Episcopal Classic
Episcopal 49, Mentorship 34
Halftime: Mentorship18, Episcopal 17
Leaders: EPISCOPAL: A. Hixon 19, I. Besselman 19; MENTORSHIP: L Toussant10
Doyle 52, McKinley 47
Halftime: Doyle 30, McKinley 25
Leaders: DHS: E Jones 15, M. Watson 11; MckInley: C. Wren 18, B. Tate 11, E. Lafayette 11
Dominican 54, Dunham 26
Halftime: Dominican 26, Dunham 13
Leaders: Dunham: Hampton 16; Dominican: A. Yunusah 14
Doyle 72, Zachary 68
Halftime: Doyle 40, Zachary 28
Leaders: DHS: P. Scott 27, E. Jones 19, M. Watson 16; ZACHARY: O. Cummings 22, S. Allen 12, T. Izzard 11, M. McDaniels 10.
Madison Prep 53, Lake Arthur 43
Halftime: Madison Prep 24, Lake Arthur 18
Leaders: LAKE ARTHUR: Di. Brister 18, De. Brister 13; MADISON PREP: M. Marshall15, T. Young 13, A. Eackles 11
Dunham 32, Central Lafourche 29
Halftime: Central Lafourche, 21 Dunham 15
Leaders: DUNHAM: L. Hampton 18, CENTRAL LAFOURCHE: G. Gautreaux 9.
Madison Prep 42, Dominican 26
Halftime: Madison Prep, 17 Dominican 10
Leaders: Dominican: A. Yunusah 12; MADISON PREP: T. Young 18, M. Marshall 13
Loranger 46, Plaquemine 27
Halftime: Plaquemine 13, Loranger 12
Leaders: LORANGER: L. Hookfin 15, J. Young 12; PLAQUEMINE: C. Stevens 9
St. Joseph's Tournament
Ursuline 59, St. Scholastica 41
St. Louis 70, Cabrini 33
Ursuline 57, St. Charles Catholic 44
St. Louis 75, Mount Carmel 53
St. Joseph 65, St. Charles Catholic 26
St. Michael 55, St. Scholastica 34
Mount Carmel 36, St. Joseph 26
Boys soccer
Parkview Baptist 5, Covenant Christian 0
Goals: PARKVIEW: Andrew Aucoin 2, Dariyen Naranjo, Mason Schaap, Tripp Gautreaux.
Record: Parkview 9-0-2