Zachary's Dylan Jackson passes the ball while guarded by Broadmoor defenders Najee Jones (1), Donald Jones (15) and Derrick Hamilton, at back, on Friday night at Lee High.

 PHOTO BY JOHN OUBRE

Boys basketball

EBR-Bob Pettit/Coca-Cola tournament

At Lee High

Consolation games

Halftime: Tara 28, Woodlawn 18

Leaders: TARA: MJ Mitchell 17; WOODLAWN: Vaughn Gross 9, Daryl Drewery 9.

Records: Tara 9-10; Woodlawn 6-9

Belaire 68, Baker 62

Halftime: Belaire 30, Baker 23

Leaders: BAKER: Lemoyne Cobb 24, Martecce Covington 13; BELAIRE: Isaiah Johnson 26, Chris Steward 14.

Records: Belaire 14-4, Baker 7-13

Lee 70, McKinley 60

Halftime: Lee 30, McKinley 26

Leaders: MCKINLEY: Keveionta Spears 12; LEE: Jeremiah Willis 18, Zavier Sims 15, Andrew Davisch 15.

Records: Lee 13-6; McKinley 9-11

Semifinals

Zachary 51, Broadmoor 43

Halftime: Zachary 23, Broadmoor 18

Leaders: BROADMOOR: Jacorey Lewis 13; ZACHARY: Chaun Moore 14, Dylan Jackson 10, Chris Hilton 10, Darian Ward 10.

Records: Zachary 12-7; Broadmoor 13-6

Scotlandville 80, Glen Oaks 45

Halftime: Scotlandville 35, Glen Oaks 26

Leaders: GLEN OAKS: James Weathers 17, Jaiden Honore 10; SCOTLANDVILLE: Reece Beekman 32, Carvell Teasett 16, Tai’Reon Joseph 13, Jonathan Horton 11.

Records: Scotlandville 18-0; Glen Oaks 10-12

Saturday’s schedule

Fifth place: Lee vs. Belaire, 1:30 p.m.

Consolation final: Tara vs. Friendship Capitol, 3 p.m.

Third place: Broadmoor vs. Glen Oaks, 6 p.m.

Championship: Zachary vs. Scotlandville, 7:30 p.m.

Episcopal Classic

West Feliciana 48, Northlake Christian 31

Halftime: West Feliciana 30, Northlake Christian 19

Leaders: West Feliciana: Jayden Davis 14; Northlake Christian: Jacob Herrington 18, Mason Mandoza 10

Holy Cross 63, Mandeville 38

Halftime: Holy Cross 40, Mandeville 18

Leaders: Holy Cross: Tyler Beaver 17, Jeremy Lindsey 13, Kalil Thomas 12, Aaron Ursin 10; Mandeville: P. Hooter 11

Episcopal 71, Albany 34

Halftime: Episcopal 17, Albany 17

Leaders: Episcopal: Brandan Garrido 24, Austin Jemison 10; Albany: T. Quagmire 11

Lakeshore 64, Central 47

Halftime: Lakeshore 29, Central 27

Leaders: Lakeshore: Hunter Dean 21, Ben Kugler 15, BJ Foster 10; Central: J. Putman 11

Madison Prep Holiday Showcase

Madison Prep 71, Westbury Christian 61

Halftime: Madison Prep: 34, Westbury Christian 31

Leaders: Madison Prep: Jahein Spencer 18, Eldred Jackson 17, Marcus Guss 13; Westbury Christian: Ja’Vier Francis 22, Chance Watts 17

North Vermilion Classic

At North Vermilion High School

Brusly 57, North Vermilion 47

Halftime: Brusly 21, North Vermilion 21

Leaders: BRUSLY: Jalen Forest 24, David Stovall 15; NORTH VERMILION: Malik Griner 21

Redstick Classic

At Catholic High School

Runnels 60, St. Charles Catholic 54

St. Michael 87, Family Christian 43

Catholic High 71, Livonia 56

De La Salle 54, Port Allen 39

Sunkist tournament

Lusher 46, Southern Lab 26

Halftime: Lusher 23, Southern Lab 12

Leaders: Lusher: Corey Madison 16, Nolan Hill 10, Myles Johnson 10; Southern Lab: Oakley Lewis 4, Sedric Curry 4, Anthony Cedra 4, Kenyon Andrews 4, Nick Hudson 4.

Walker 57, University 52

Halftime: Walker 28, University 18

Leaders: Walker: Jalen Cook 31, Brian Thomas 12; University: Bryton Constantin 27, Shawn Jones 11

Girls basketball

Brusly girls tournament

At Brusly

Baker 51, Northeast 50

Halftime: Baker 29, Northeast 24

Leaders: BAKER: J. Harris 18, M. Landry 17; NORTHEAST: A. Banks 12, E. Green 10, M. James 10

Port Allen 54, Livonia 26

Halftime: Livonia 8, Port Allen 26

Leaders: LIVONIA: C. Richard 12; PORT ALLEN: B. Pierson 27, M. Lee 10

Brusly 32, St. Martinville 25

Halftime: Brusly 17, St. Martinville 13

Leaders: BRUSLY: A. Bradford 12, ST. MARTINVILLE: J. Landry 13, T. Willis 10

Glen Oaks 64, West Feliciana 42

Halftime: Glen Oaks 37, West Feliciana 22

Leaders: GLEN OAKS: J. Carter 24, P. Carter 16, D. Stalling 13; WEST FELICIANA T. Johnson 14, S. James 12, T. James 12

Episcopal Classic

Episcopal 49, Mentorship 34

Halftime: Mentorship18, Episcopal 17

Leaders: EPISCOPAL: A. Hixon 19, I. Besselman 19; MENTORSHIP: L Toussant10

Doyle 52, McKinley 47

Halftime: Doyle 30, McKinley 25

Leaders: DHS: E Jones 15, M. Watson 11; MckInley: C. Wren 18, B. Tate 11, E. Lafayette 11

Dominican 54, Dunham 26

Halftime: Dominican 26, Dunham 13

Leaders: Dunham: Hampton 16; Dominican: A. Yunusah 14

Doyle 72, Zachary 68

Halftime: Doyle 40, Zachary 28

Leaders: DHS: P. Scott 27, E. Jones 19, M. Watson 16; ZACHARY: O. Cummings 22, S. Allen 12, T. Izzard 11, M. McDaniels 10.

Madison Prep 53, Lake Arthur 43

Halftime: Madison Prep 24, Lake Arthur 18

Leaders: LAKE ARTHUR: Di. Brister 18, De. Brister 13; MADISON PREP: M. Marshall15, T. Young 13, A. Eackles 11

Dunham 32, Central Lafourche 29

Halftime: Central Lafourche, 21 Dunham 15

Leaders: DUNHAM: L. Hampton 18, CENTRAL LAFOURCHE: G. Gautreaux 9.

Madison Prep 42, Dominican 26

Halftime: Madison Prep, 17 Dominican 10

Leaders: Dominican: A. Yunusah 12; MADISON PREP: T. Young 18, M. Marshall 13

Loranger 46, Plaquemine 27

Halftime: Plaquemine 13, Loranger 12

Leaders: LORANGER: L. Hookfin 15, J. Young 12; PLAQUEMINE: C. Stevens 9

St. Joseph's Tournament

Ursuline 59, St. Scholastica 41

St. Louis 70, Cabrini 33

Ursuline 57, St. Charles Catholic 44

St. Louis 75, Mount Carmel 53

St. Joseph 65, St. Charles Catholic 26

St. Michael 55, St. Scholastica 34

Mount Carmel 36, St. Joseph 26

Boys soccer

Parkview Baptist 5, Covenant Christian 0

Goals: PARKVIEW: Andrew Aucoin 2, Dariyen Naranjo, Mason Schaap, Tripp Gautreaux.

Record: Parkview 9-0-2

