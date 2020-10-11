Normally, you would call it tale of two halves. Technically it was with Madison Prep dominating play through much of the first half played Thursday night.
It was a different ballgame Sunday afternoon as the third-ranked Chargers battled to hold off Brusly 30-22 as the District 7-3A opener concluded at BHS.
“Both sets of guys — both teams — played really hard today,” Madison Prep coach Landry Williams said. “We are just glad we’re getting out with the victory.
“The defense got a stop when we needed it and we scored when we needed to score. Now we have chance to clean up the mental mistakes we made and get better.”
Junior quarterback Zeon Criss led the Chargers (2-0, 1-0) with numbers that were not gaudy. Criss passed for 101 yards and ran for 49, including a 47-yard touchdown run in the first half played Thursday.
Criss’ 7-yard run for a first down on fourth-and-6 with less than three and a half minutes to go was pivotal. The Chargers were clinging to a two-point lead. Criss then tossed a 15-yard touchdown pass to Josh Ephrom with 58 seconds to go to make it 30-22.
“That is a quarterfinals, semifinals, championship-type opponent. And that type of game there is always a moment that you have to recognize and seize,” Brusly coach Hoff Schooler said. “The team that does that usually wins. They did that today.”
Memphis commitment Tyrell Raby had a touchdown reception, an interception and a 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown for the Chargers, while Benjamin Stewart had 95 yards on 17 carries and one TD.
Josh Westly led Brusly (1-1, 0-1) with an 87-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, 65 yards on 17 carries and two second-half touchdown runs. Miscues and missed opportunities give each team issues to ponder.
The Chargers had 121 penalty yards, including multiple encroachment penalties that helped the Brusly offense. Missed opportunities plagued the Panthers.
Brusly drove to the MPA 25 when play resumed Sunday with 2:44 left in the half. The drive ended with two Sammy Daquano passes to Randall Matthews in the end zone falling incomplete.
The tables turned in Brusly’s favor on the first play of the second half when Blane Dibenedetto recovered a Chargers fumble. The Panthers took over at the MPA 19 and scored six plays later on Westly’s 2-yard run.
Daquano’s two-point conversion pass to Ryder Rabalais got Brusly within three points, at 18-15. The Chargers needed 14 seconds to answer. Raby returned the ensuing kickoff 95 yards to make it 24-15 with 9:10 left in the third quarter.
Brusly scored again, but it wasn’t easy. Raby appeared to have another interception on a ball that was batted. However, it was nullified by an interference call that put the ball at the Chargers 12.
Westly scored on a 1-yard run and Jared Tisdale’s PAT got the Panthers within two at 24-22 with 2:50 remaining left in the third quarter.
The next Brusly drive ended with Tisdale 37-yard go-ahead field goal try sailing just off the mark midway through the final quarter.
“When your number is called, you’ve got to make the play,” Chargers linebacker Hakeem King said. “We made enough of them.”