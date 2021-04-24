ST. AMANT — St. Amant’s reign as Class 5A state softball champions is officially over.
The second-seeded Gators, who annexed their sixth state crown in 2019 before the coronavirus pandemic shutdown the 2020 season, were eliminated Saturday in the Class 5A state quarterfinals 8-1 by seventh-seeded Pineville at Lady Gator Park.
Pineville (24-9) advances to the Class 5A state tournament this week at Sulphur’s Frasch Park against Barbe, a 6-3 winner over Sam Houston.
St. Amant, which had a seven-game win streak snapped, completed its season at 25-3.
Pineville combined an aggressive offense, featuring a pair of home runs, and rode the four-hit pitching of Erin Cooper to its eighth straight victory.
Cooper allowed a second-inning homer to St. Amant’s Shelby Whittington but responded to shut out the high-scoring Gators’ offense the remainder of the way. She retired eight of nine batters until Mary Beth Zeller and Carmen Dixon drew one-out walks in the sixth, but Samantha Landaiche (1-2) sharply lined out to the third baseman to end the inning.
St. Amant pitcher Addison Jackson (25-3) allowed eight runs (seven earned) on seven hits. She encountered difficulty with her control, walking five batters and hitting three others, while striking out six.
Pineville relied on the long ball to erase St. Amant’s 1-0 lead, scoring three times in the third and adding another run in the fourth for a 4-1 advantage.
The Rebels put a pair of runners on base after a fielding error and hit batter, setting the stage for first baseman Bevan Hartnett’s three-run homer – ripping a fullcount pitch from Jackson over the fence in left-center field.
Hartnett (3-4) contributed five RBIs to lead the Rebels, adding a two-run double during a three-run seventh inning.
Pineville made it 4-1 when third baseman Cortlynne Bennett (2-3) led off the fourth with a homer to left-center field and the Rebels extended their lead to 5-1 in the fifth.
Jackson hit her second batter — Bailey Henderson — to lead off the fifth, and Henderson moved up a base on Erin Cooper’s sacrifice. Hartnett delivered her second big hit, an RBI-single to left field as Henderson beat the throw home with a feet-first slide.
The Gators’ defense snuffed out another run when left fielder Holle Haydel charged a single off the bat of Bennett, delivered a strike to third baseman Alix Franklin, whose relay to the plate was in time for catcher Sophie Smith to tag out Harnett trying to score from second.
Pineville 8, St. Amant 1
Pineville 003 110 3 – 8 8 0
St. Amant 010 000 0 – 1 4 2
W: Erin Cooper. L: Addison Jackson (25-3). Leaders – SAHS: Shelby Whittington (1-2, HR, BB, RBI); PHS: Cortlynne Bennett (2-2, HR, RBI), Bevan Harnett (3-4, HR, 2B, 5 RBIs), Sarah Wallace (1-3, 2B). Records: Pineville 24-9, St. Amant 25-3.