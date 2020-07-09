When coach Marty Luquet contacted former East Ascension pitcher Tyler Theriot about playing for Gauthier Amedee this summer, Theriot made a quick decision and said no.
Within 10 minutes, Theriot had second thoughts. As the Wombats enter the American Legion State Tournament on Thursday, he is glad he did.
“It was during quarantine and my dad and I were out fishing when he (Luquet) called,” Theriot explained. “In my mind, I was done with baseball. Then I started talking about it with my dad and I called back.”
There were a few family logistics for the 6-foot-5, 170-pound right-hander to work out, but within days Theriot was back in baseball … an opportunity he takes joy in each day now.
The Wombats (18-2-1) are happy Theriot (4-0) changed his mind. Gauthier Amedee faces Gulf South Office Products in a pool play game at noon Thursday at Riverside Academy. The Wombats meet the Bill Hood Titans at 5 p.m.
The decision Theriot made is one many 2020 graduates understand. He was 1-2 early in the season for the Class 5A Spartans when the coronavirus pandemic ended the spring LHSAA season.
For Theriot, it was want vs. need. He is set to attend LSU with a major in mechanical engineering after graduating with a 4.71 grade point average. Even though there is not necessarily a need for baseball, Theriot decided he wanted baseball.
The decision to join Gauthier Amedee was a leap of faith. He had never played for Wombats, a traditional power made up of players from Ascension Parish’s Dutchtown, East Ascension and St. Amant.
Theriot did not realize that he fit Luquet’s plan to field a team that included as many 2020 seniors as possible, with a notion of playing 30 games to help compensate for a lost spring. Some Wombats are set to play college baseball, but others are not.
The idea was just to play and Theriot has made the most of it. So much so, that he says he would entertain the option to play college baseball if it were to develop.
“Tyler was the epitome of what we want in our EA baseball program,” East Ascension coach Kade Keowen said. “Being a Spartan meant something to him, whether it was cheering the football team on Friday nights, being a senior mentor or starting a game on the mound.”
Keowen and Luquet agree that Theriot has a bright future without baseball. But as the summer has progressed, Luquet has seen Theriot’s potential and a pitching repertoire that includes five pitches work awfully well.
“Tyler has all the tools and the size to develop into a better pitcher than he is now,” Luquet said. “We came into the season with nine guys who can pitch. He’s been impressive.”
Theriot is impressed with the bond and camaraderie that the team built. He does not downplay the impact the season has had on him.
“The first time I went into a game to pitch was the second game of the summer,” Theriot recalled. “That’s when it hit me. I was pitching and playing baseball again and it felt so good.
“This whole experience this summer is one I will cherish. If it works out and maybe I get a chance to play college baseball that would be great. If I don’t, I’ll be OK with it, because will last baseball experience was a great one.”