Thursday capsules
Belaire at Zachary
7 p.m. at ZHS’ Bronco Stadium
RECORDS: Belaire 2-7, 1-4 in District 4-5A; Zachary 7-2, 5-0
LAST WEEK: Belaire beat Glen Oaks 6-0; Zachary beat Scotlandville 28-0
PLAYERS TO WATCH: BELAIRE: DB Tremell Harrell, DB Graceson Dixon; ZACHARY: DB Tyler Judson, OL Trelon Harris.
NOTEWORTHY: A win will clinch the District 4-5A title for fifth-ranked Zachary. … The Broncos have not lost a district game since the 2016 season.
Live Oak vs. Holy Cross
7 p.m. at Tad Gormley Stadium
RECORDS: Live Oak 5-4; Holy Cross 6-3
LAST WEEK: Live Oak lost to Walker 27-10; Holy Cross beat St. Augustine 24-20
PLAYERS TO WATCH: LIVE OAK: SS Eli Johnson, RB Kee Hawkins; HOLY CROSS: LB Tyler Grubbs.
NOTEWORTHY: Two Class 5A teams meet for a nondistrict game to close out the regular season. … Hawkins has 800 rushing yards for LOHS, despite missing several games with an ankle injury.
Livonia vs. Opelousas
7 p.m. at Gardner Stadium-Opelousas
RECORDS: Livonia 6-3, 2-2 in District 5-4A; Opelousas 5-4, 1-3
LAST WEEK: Livonia beat Cecilia 18-7; Opelousas lost to 38-28
PLAYERS TO WATCH: LIVONIA: WR Romano Butler, DB Shedron Cotton, LB Trey Allen; OPELOUSAS: WR/DB Kenny Frazier Jr.
NOTEWORTHY: The Wildcats can enhance their playoff seeding slightly with a win. … QB Kerri Wells is a three-year starter for LHS. … Frazier is a top playmaker for OHS.
McKinley at Dutchtown
7 p.m. at DHS
RECORDS: McKinley 2-7, 1-3 in District 5-5A; Dutchtown 4-5, 1-3
LAST WEEK: McKinley lost to East Ascension 37-6; Dutchtown lost to Catholic 45-7
PLAYERS TO WATCH: MCKINLEY: LB Gavin Bonilla, LB Collie Manson, DB Jermaine Hawkins; DUTCHTOWN: QB Dre Monroe, S Jordan Spears, P Devon Teer.
NOTEWORTHY: Monroe has more than 600 yards passing for Dutchtown. … Game will mark the end of the season for McKinley, because of a one-year playoff ban following LHSAA sanctions last summer.