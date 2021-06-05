Now that the 2020-21 high school sports seasons are over, there are a couple of things we can agree on.
We are glad we got to have high school athletics. But we never want another year like this one, given all the uncertainty and COVID-19 restrictions.
The COVID-19 seasons challenged everyone and we all learned from it. Online ticket sales will be the norm, along with championship events conducted in sessions that allow time for cleanup and pre-game setup.
In terms of attendance, there are things to ponder. Among them are the lifting of the quarantine, which led to the desire to go to a game and fan conduct.
Once COVID-19 restrictions were lifted and the final LHSAA spring events — softball, track and baseball — were allowed to have 100% fan capacity things really took off. Attendance soared, with the softball tourney attracting 4,500 more fans than in 2019.
Think it was the impact of bringing select/nonselect schools together again? Nope. Select/nonselect teams played together in 2019.
Boys and girls basketball offer an intriguing case. Both tourneys were limited to 25% capacity with semifinals and both outdrew the 2019 tourneys that had no capacity limit.
Say what? In 2019, the girls tourney had 18,559 tickets sold. The tally was 19,194 at 25% seating. Same number of games and teams.
There were 27,033 tickets sold for the 2019 boys tourney. The 2021 tally? Try 34,989 tickets sold. Kind of mind boggling.
The fact that the LHSAA did not accept coaches cards for admission meant the numbers were not padded by some means you can explain.
Did people really miss high school sports that much? Maybe. Those regional semifinal sites (Hammond for girls, Lafayette for boys) gave fans in southeast Louisiana easier access, which was a huge factor.
Can the LHSAA sustain attendance gains? It will be hard, given the move back to separate events for select/nonselect schools in football, boys/girls basketball, baseball and softball. It will interesting to watch.
Online ticket sales and better marketing by each school might help bridge the gap. And perhaps grow more fan bases.
Fans vs. fanatics
Compared to college and professional events, going to a high school game can be more of a simple pleasure. That is a plus. But fan misconduct must be addressed by LHSAA member schools.
You hear about the trickle-down effect. Given some fanatical fan issues at pro events, there could be some of that. While the LHSAA is the governing body of high school sports, the buck stops with each school in terms of fan conduct by its supporters. Post and hand out a code of conduct for fans.
Instead of waiting for game officials to ask for security to eject a fan, administrators should make sure it never gets to that point.
Profane language and taunts aimed at officials, coaches and players are deplorable. So is confronting an official. We have to be better than that.
O’Leary Olympics bound
Former Episcopal multi-sport standout Meghan O’Leary is returning to the Olympics in rowing, this time in a different event.
After competing in the 2016 Olympics in Rio in double sculls, O’Leary and boatmate Ellen Tomek will compete in the quadruple sculls in Tokyo.