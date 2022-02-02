Sharing. Parents lecture children about it and many coaches preach about it daily.
Lionel Gilbert is one of the lucky ones. The Donaldsonville High boys basketball coach says sharing comes naturally for his team.
“Last night we had five guys in double figures and we have four guys averaging 10 or more points,” Gilbert said. “It is not something we have ever have to talk about.
“They don’t care who scores. They pass and share the ball well and I think that has a lot to do with our success.”
The Class 3A Tigers (22-4) are bit of an enigma locally. Though they are located in Ascension Parish, their schedule is loaded with games against teams located between Donaldsonville and New Orleans.
Defending 3A champion Madison Prep tops the most recent Class 3A power ratings. Not far behind is Donaldsonville at No. 4. The Tigers have won 11 of their last 12 games and open the second round of District 9-3A play by hosting E.D. White Friday.
Gilbert’s Tigers do not have a long bench or overwhelming height. Seven of the 10 players play football, which Gilbert sees as a plus.
“Football guys have a toughness about them because it is so physical,” Gilbert said. “They bring that toughness and determination to basketball. Because they are used to going all out on every play, they don’t take possessions off, which is huge.”
Lawrence Forcell, a 5-foot-7 guard, helps lead the way. Forcell was the 9-3A MVP a year ago. He averages 17 points a game. Troy Cole, an 6-4 Ascension Catholic transfer, also averages 17.0.
Maliek Roberson (6-3) adds 12 points a game and 5-11 Rayien Otis adds 10 per game for a DHS squad that has excelled in transition and halfcourt settings.
Though some coaches are already charting a path through the playoffs, Gilbert is content to wait,
“I have peeked at what the matchups might be a couple of times,” Gilbert said. “We have another round of district to play. We’ll see how that goes first.”
Big game site change
The Saturday boys basketball showdown between Class 3A Madison Prep and 5A/Division I Scotlandville has been moved to Walker High.
Varsity game time is set for approximately 6:30 p.m. The game was originally set for Family Christian Academy. The site change was made earlier this week.
Girls basketball tournaments
District tournaments for girls basketball teams in 8-2A and 7-3A also are scheduled this weekend.
Episcopal hosts the 8-2A tourney that begins Friday with The Dunham School taking on Port Allen at 5 p.m. and Episcopal playing Northeast at 6:30 p.m. The winners play for the title at 2 p.m. Saturday.
The 7-3A tourney began Wednesday at Brusly and Madison Prep. Top seed Brusly and No. 2 Madison Prep play Wednesday’s winners at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The title game is set for 1 p.m. Saturday at Madison Prep.