Top-ranked University High scored 21 second-quarter points and never trailed again. But the game was not decided until roughing the punter call gave the Cubs a crucial first down with 2:53 remaining.
From there, a 10-yard run by Brian Beck Jr. and another first down followed, allowing U-High to run out the clock for a 39-27 victory over second-ranked Madison Prep in a District 7-3A game played Friday at Memorial Stadium.
“We finished and found a way to win,” University coach Andy Martin said. “We had to play a full game and they had to play a full game for the first time in a while.
“I’m telling you, we’re going to look back on this one. This game is going to be cornerstone game that helps us to where we want to be at the end of the year.”
Blake Abney passed for 191 yards and three touchdowns — completing a 35-yarder to Edan Stagg in the first half and a pivotal 58-yard score to Jason Barnes Jr. for the Cubs Cubs (7-0, 4-0). Barnes had 107 receiving yards.
Just as impressive was UL commitment Zeon Chriss of MPA, who passed for 324 yards and one touchdown. Chriss also ran for 87 yards and scored three TDs as the Chargers (6-1, 4-1) scored 16 fourth-quarter points to get within striking distance.
Chriss threw a TD pass to Treylan James and scored on a four-yard run that followed a 41-yard pass to Keilan Sherman with 5:25 remaining to pull the Chargers within eight points.
“We just ran out of time,” Madison Prep coach Landry Williams said. “The fight was there. These guys and never going to give up and neither would U-High. We dug ourselves too big of a hole to get out of this time.”
Madison Prep’s drove 58 yards in 13 plays on its first drive with Chriss making all the right calls. A 6-yard completion to David Jones got MPA in the red zone. Chriss then cored on a four-yard run and Chargers led 6-0 with 5:12 left in the third quarter.
The Cubs struggled on their first two possessions. Abney’s 35-yard completion to Barnes Jr. put U-High inside the MPA 10 following a short Charger punt. It set up a four-yard TD run by Derrick Graham. Wils Melton’s PAT kick gave U-High a 7-6 lead just five seconds into the second quarter.
There were more big plays for the Cubs, including Abney’s perfectly thrown over the shoulder pass to Stagg. Graham ran for the two-point conversion to make it 15-6 with 9:39 to go in the half.
Another short punt gave UHS a short field again two minutes later. This time, Abney tossed an 11-yard TD pass to Seth Gale at the 4:59 mark.
The Chargers opened the third quarter with a 71-yard drive that ended with a 1-yard scoring run by Chriss to make it 21-13.
But Barnes hauled in a 58-yard TD pass from Abney less than a minute later to keep the Chargers at arm’s length. A snap over Chriss’ head gave U-High a safety and the ball again. Graham’s second TD run made it 37-13 going into the fourth quarter.