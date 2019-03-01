ALEXANDRIA — The LHSAA has confirmed that one official who was part of a Shreveport crew that officiated Thursday’s Class 5A girls basketball semifinal game between rivals Denham Springs and Walker was a graduate of Denham Springs.
LHSAA Executive Director Eddie Bonine pushed back at social media claims that the official in question gave Denham Springs an unfair advantage in its 48-33 victory.
Bonine pointed out that neither Lee Sanders, the LHSAA’s Assistant Executive Director in charge of officials/game assignments, or the Shreveport assignment secretary knew the official was a Denham Springs graduate when game assignments were made.
Bonine stressed that the official was not involved in the personal foul/technical foul situation in which LSU signee Tiara Young of Walker fouled out with 6:22 remaining in the game.
“There is a rule which states that seven years after graduating, officials can call games involving their high school,” Bonine said. “Had I known an official had ties to either school, they would not have been out there.
“This official is 17 years removed from high school and lives in Shreveport. There were 33 fouls called and he called seven of them. He was not involved in the play where the technical foul was called.”