Catholic High claimed the Division I, District 3 Golf Championship at Greystone Country Club.
The Bears shot a 13-over of 301. Denham Springs finished second with a 334.
Freshman Alston Manne of Catholic High was medalist for the day with a score of 1-under 71. Senior Kyle Bennett of Zachary finished runner-up at 72.
Sophomores Walter Anderson and Carter Schmitt of Catholic High tied for third place at 75. The following teams and individuals qualified for the regional round of the playoffs next week at Beau Chene Country Club.
Team qualifiers
1, Catholic High, 301. 2, Denham Springs, 334. 3, Zachary 344, 4. St. Amant, 355.
Individual qualifiers
1, Dillon Crifasi, Live Oak 96. 2, Peyton Loving, Dutchtown, 98. 3, Landen Smith, Dutchtown, 104. 4, Noah Stanford, Live Oak 107.