Woodlawn High senior running back Amani Givens was already the spitting image of someone that reaped the benefits of his diligence in the weight room.
Givens, standing 5-foot-8, looked for an edge on the football field and because of his dedication to lifting heavy things, including a year with the school’s powerlifting team, he’s transformed himself into a 198-pound block of granite that’s still elusive with the football in his hand.
Then at the insistence of his father, in preparation for his final season, Givens took his training to another level this summer by pushing his dad’s half-ton Chevy Silverado up and down the street in their neighborhood.
“At first I wanted to know if he was serious,” Givens said. “He sat in the driver’s seat, and I pushed. I took some breaks in between but I saw what it was doing. How it helped me become more explosive and I was OK with it because it was making me better.”
Givens was at his best during his team’s biggest moment of the season last week in a 35-28 upset victory over previously undefeated and No. 1 ranked Catholic High. He carried 22 times for a career-high 161 yards and three touchdowns, helping the Panthers (4-4, 3-1) go into Friday’s home game with McKinley with an opportunity to win a share of the District 5-5A championship.
“A lot of people haven’t had a chance to see him,” Woodlawn football coach Marcus Randall said. “This is almost his coming out party. I think he is starting to turn some heads.”
Givens sat out the 2019 season after transferring from Dutchtown and because of the impacts of COVID-19 a year ago, Woodlawn played a total of five games.
The Panthers lost two of their three games this year to Hurricane Ida and a COVID-19 related forfeit, before finally being able to play in consecutive weeks and allow Givens to settle into a rhythm with 108 carries for 836 yards (7.7 per carry) and six touchdowns.
“I was staying patient, waiting for my turn to break out and do my thing,” Givens said, “because I knew I could produce on the field.”
Randall praised Givens’ work ethic in practice and ability to grasp a new offensive system during his sophomore year, patiently waiting for his chance to return to the playing field. That proved to be sporadic in ’20 where after two weeks of waiting, Woodlawn played three straight games, waited three more weeks before playing its final regular season game and state playoff contest.
Givens has proven to be more than just a perfect complement to Purdue quarterback commitment Rickie Collins. He’s displayed a flair for being able to take over a game where against Catholic, he rushed 11 times for 110 yards and two TDs in the second half, tying the game at 28-all on a 53-yard score with 11:26 remaining and adding a key 23-yard gain that set up Collins’ winning 1-yard score.
“Now that we’ve had games, I’m even more focused, getting more comfortable and seeing the holes and gaps that I need to,” Givens said. “I’ve got more to prove. I want to show that I have the talent to be one of the best backs out there.”