Could it be time to pick the six Baton Rouge area teams to play key roles at the Ochsner/LHSAA State Volleyball tournament?
That is one school of thought before the three-day tournament that begins at 9 a.m. Thursday at the Cajundome.
It is the first time that a site other than Kenner’s Pontchartrain Center has hosted the event since 2005. when it was also held in Lafayette at Comeaux High.
“Volleyball in Baton Rouge has lagged behind both New Orleans and Lafayette in terms of performance at the state tournament,” The Dunham School’s Donna Pixley said. “Now we have more players involved in club volleyball and teams have been willing to step out of their comfort zone to seek high level competition.
“There are new elements in play … like a different venue. This is an opportunity to experience something new. The work is done. Can we play at the highest level and maintain it?”
Looking back
Division I St. Joseph’s Academy, a No. 2 seed, was the only local team in title-match last fall. The Redstickers lost to Dominican. The teams are top seeds in 2021.
SJA (32-8) meets No. 10 Chapelle (24-6) in 2:30 p.m. quarterfinal.
“People want to talk about Dominican and us or Dominican and Mt. Carmel,” SJA coach Sivi Miller said. “You just can’t do that in a tournament like this.
“We have not played Chapelle. We are not going to overlook them. This division is balanced. Our girls want to win badly. You have to bring your best all three days.”
Ascension Catholic, a Division V semifinalist, was the only other local/area team to get beyond the quarterfinals in 2020. Teurlings Catholic (Division II), Archbishop Hannan (Division III), Sacred Heart-NO (Division IV) and Metairie Park Country Day (Division V) are defending champions.
Double plays
BR teams play in three divisions — I, III and IV.. Five of the six are top five seeds. Episcopal (24-6) of Division IV is the lone exception as a No. 7 seed. Dunham (34-5) is the No. 3 seed in Division IV.
Dutchtown (32-7), the No. 4 seed in Division I, is intriguing complement to SJA. Coach Patrick Ricks packed the Griffins’ schedule with top teams and defending champions, including Dominican.
In Division III, third-seeded Lutcher (24-7) and St. Michael (22-8) are tourney regulars each with a title-match berth in the last decade.
Along with Division I, Division IV may be the most balanced. Pixley says any team in the top eight could win. A move to Academy of Sacred by legendary New Orleans coach Jay Jay Juan is a Division IV X-factor.
Getting defensive
There are fewer dominant hitters who stand 6-foot or taller in the mix in 2021. Instead of a power game, many teams rely and defense and strategy to make plays.
Instead of going over the top for a powerful kill, coaches expect some longer rallies.
“Defense makes a difference,” SJA’s Miller said. “You have to be able to serve-receive. But you can use it to your advantage.”
Does home court matter?
Hurricane Ida-related repairs to Kenner’s Pontchartrain Center prompted the move to the Cajundome. Could the change impact New Orleans teams or give Lafayette teams an edge?
“The Lafayette teams get to sleep in their beds and make the short trip,” St. Michael coach Rob Smith said. “No one knows what will happen with that change or a new venue.
“We're intrigued by the possibilities. I think we (Baton Rouge teams) are trending in the right direction. This is the next test.”