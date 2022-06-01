A few months ago, former Woodlawn High School football coach Mike Moock said he probably would not have been an advocate for blood donation. But a horrific life event intervened.
“When you got a horse in the race, it sure becomes a different ballgame. The primary goal is to get blood donations for my son,” Moock said. “But this has opened my eyes to what a great need for blood there is. If you haven’t donated blood, please consider doing it. If not this weekend, at some other time. You could save someone’s life.”
Moock’s son, former Woodlawn baseball standout Clay Moock, suffered burns over 71% of his body while investigating a gas leak as an environmental project manager for a private company working at Bossier City’s Barksdale Air Force Base on April 19.
He was one of two men injured in the explosion and both remain hospitalized in intensive care at the Ochsner LSU Medical Center in Shreveport.
One of Mike Moock’s former players and assistant coaches, Randy Leindecker, is hosting a blood drive for Clay Moock from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday at Chris Specialty Meats located at 3075 Millerville Rd., Baton Rouge. Clay Moock, a 1995 graduate of Woodlawn and a former Mr. Woodlawn, lives with his family in Haughton.
Though it is set up as an event shared by two rival schools, Episcopal and The Dunham School, Leindecker said he hopes the blood drive will garner widespread support from other local coaches and teams.
Mike Moock worked as an assistant coach at Episcopal for 12 years before he and his wife moved to near Shreveport last year. He also reached out to Episcopal athletic director Randy Richard about the blood drive.
Leindecker is now an assistant to his son Calob, who is Dunham’s defensive coordinator. The decision to host a blood drive stems not only from a relationship with the Moock family but also from their own experience.
Calob Leindecker, who played for Parkview Baptist, had part of his leg amputated following an accident in 2008. His mother, Tressy Leindecker, said the family has never forgotten the kindness of those who donated blood for their son.
Mike Moock explains the need for blood is dire because 40% of his son’s burns were third degree, leaving no skin. He said any medical procedure can cause a loss of three to five units of blood. News on whether skin grafts done last week will be effective should come this week.
Bringing the two rival schools together with was the goal Mike Moock had when he suggested the blood drive. Of course, there is more to consider.
“Sometimes rivalries get a little chippy,” Moock said. “I was part of it for 12 years. You want a passionate rivalry. What we hope to create here is a mutual respect.
“Every pint helps. If you get one pint it’s a blessing. If you get 100 or however many, it’s more so.”