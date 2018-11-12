Titles anyone? It seems like that is mantra every year local teams head to the LHSAA Cross Country meet.
That notion may have a new interpretation as the annual two-day meet concludes with competition in Classes 3A, 4A and 5A at Northwestern State on Tuesday.
Rain and Monday’s full day of races will lessen the expectations for top times. That may break races down to ther most essential element. Races begin at 11 a.m.
“It will be all about where you place and not what your time is,” St. Joseph’s Academy coach Mark LaHaye said. “That is what cross country is about. That and surprises. … There will be a team or a runner who surprises you.”
Catholic High and St. Joseph’s Academy won 5A titles a year ago, while St. Michael won the 4A girls crown. There was a 3A title for the West Feliciana boys.
Though their methods are different, Catholic and St. Joseph’s top the composite rankings by the Louisiana Track & Field Coaches Association all season.
SJA seeks it third straight 5A title with a group runners who typically finish at or near the top of races. Isabelle Brown has the top three-mile time on the team. But defending state champion Lauren Hendry and Sophie Martin also have won meets.
One premeet projection has the Redstickers posting an incredibly low score of 17. Last year’s 5A race was loaded with underclassmen who are returning, including Lafayette’s Rosalie Michot. Mandeville and Dominican are other top teams. SJA is also looking to make another mark.
“The best team since the LHSAA went to three miles for girls was Barbe in 2005,” LaHaye said. “They definitely have a shot at that. There are a lot of other factors, including the course and other teams.”
Catholic doesn’t normally have a runner in front of the pack. Brother Martin’s Hunter Appleton is a prerace favorite. What the Bears do have is depth as they face a group of challengers that also includes St. Paul’s and 2017 runner-up Airline.
“We have to run our race, gradually move up and stay together,” Catholic coach Pete Boudreaux said. “And we can’t panic if something bad happens early. We have to stick with it. We've battled St. Paul's all year. Airline is a team we haven't seen, and you can't forget Brother Martin.”
Hailey Humphries leads a St. Michael team that looks to add to its trophy tally on the 4A girls side.
“We’re ready and as healthy as we can be,” SHMS coach Neil Borel said after watching Tuesday’s races.