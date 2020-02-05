It was a game plan Southern Lab staff hoped they never had to implement. But on Tuesday night, the actions of medical personnel on site and Southern Lab’s response team helped save the life of Central Private basketball player Noah Martin.
Martin is currently hospitalized at Our Lady of the Lake, where CPS coach Gary Duhe said he was transported to from the Southern Lab gym.
“We are just so grateful and thankful,” Duhe said. “It went from being a medical emergency to a life-saving situation so fast. Everyone responded and came together.”
Duhe said Martin suffered a seizure during halftime of the District 6-1A game between the Red Hawks and the Kittens. Dr. Kyle Dean and nurse Melissa O’Neal were in attendance for CPS and stepped in to care of Martin.
As the teams began the second half, Duhe said Martin slipped into cardiac arrest. The game was stopped and the defibrillator in the SLHS gym was quickly brought to the locker room by a Southern Lab response team, an ambulance and police were quickly called. The SLHS team included athletic director Rebecca Marshall and football coach Darrell Asberry. Southern University police came to assist before the ambulance arrived.
“The whole thing is still surreal to me. I can’t thank our staff enough for responding so quickly in the moment. Credit also goes to Kevin Augustine, who handles compliance on our equipment and makes sure the defibrillator is always ready. And I have to thank our parents, who reached out to the Central Private fans and players to comfort them.”
The teams will not resume the game. Southern Lab led 37-21 when the game was stopped and both coaches agreed SLHS would get the victory.
Students at both schools held prayer services Wednesday morning for Martin, who is the son of acting CPS principal Robert Martin. Southern Lab coach Jamar McKnight has been texting Duhe for updates.
“Some things are bigger than basketball … this was about the life of a child,” McKnight said. “The life and well being of any child is more important than a game. We definitely had some heroes step in for us.”