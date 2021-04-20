CENTRAL — Momentum swung both ways in Tuesday night's District 4-5A baseball showdown between Live Oak and Central.
It swung Live Oak’s way last.
Blaise Priester sucked the wind out of Central with a two-run homer in the sixth inning, and Live Oak relied on strong relief pitching to take an 8-3 win over the Wildcats.
Live Oak (29-4, 9-0) struck out 10 times and was outhit 6-5. The Eagles took advantage of 10 walks and two batters hit by pitches, and never trailed in the game.
Central started LSU commitment D.J. Primeaux on the mound, and he gave up three hits, four walks and four runs in the first two innings. Primeaux settled down and held Live Oak without a hit for three innings before tiring in the sixth.
“We tried to be selective against (Primeaux),” Live Oak coach Jesse Cassard said. “I thought we punched out too many times against him and had some noncompetitive at-bats. But when we got guys in scoring position we got some runs, and it let our pitchers go out and pound the zone.”
Central (19-9, 5-3) was hitless for three innings against Eagles starter Ethan Prescott. The Wildcats got three walks in the third inning but left the bases loaded before chasing Prescott in the fourth.
Jimmie Johnson drew a lead-off walk, and Connor Cassels followed with a home run to center, cutting Live Oak’s lead to 4-2.
Central wasn’t done.
Bradie Knapps followed Cassels' shot with one of his own, this one a solo shot to right-center. In the fifth, the Wildcats got two hits off Live Oak reliever Michael Summers, but stranded both.
That set the stage for Priester, whose one-out line drive over the left field wall drove in a courtesy runner Cameron Christ, who led the inning with a walk.
“(Live Oak) is a really good team,” Central coach Leo McClure said. “Whether we had 12 walks or 12 errors, it puts us in a situation where it's going to be difficult. If you take away the second inning then it's a real tight ballgame.
“You can’t give a good team that many opportunities.”
The teams play again on Thursday at Live Oak.