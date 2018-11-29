In an emotional night at University High's gym, the Cubs remained undefeated with a 77-58 victory over Tara.
The game seemed almost secondary as one of the Cubs all-time greats had his jersey retired, the first one retired at U-High. Sims' No. 44 will remain in the rafters after a retirement ceremony following the game.
Among those in attendance was LSU coach Will Wade as well as Marshall Graves and Skylar Mays, who played with Sims in high school and for two years in college.
Cubs coach Joe Spencer said it was a great night to honor Sims, and he was proud of the turnout of former and current teammates.
“You kind of feel like you can’t do enough to honor him,” Spencer said. “Everybody getting together to honor him from his family to coaches and former players. It was just a great night to honor him.”
Both offenses struggled to click in the first quarter with only three points being scored in the first four minutes.
The Cubs warmed up, building an 11-0 run thanks to multiple turnovers.
When Tara cut the U-High lead to six midway through the second quarter, the Cubs responded with a 9-0 run of to hold a 35-24 halftime lead.
The Cubs relied on the sharp shooting of DJ Morton and Milan Mejia who combined for 19 of the 31 first-half points.
A 7-0 run to start the third had the Cubs up 18 as they stopped settling for jumpers and attacked the rim. Tara kept it interesting in the second half, cutting the lead to 12 multiple times, but every time U-High responded, including an emphatic dunk in the fourth quarter from Shawn Jones the slammed the door shut on a Tara comeback.
Spencer said the team is still waiting on some football guys. so the extra playing time for some younger players is an added bonus.
“It’s a positive way to look at it, giving some younger guys the opportunity,” Spencer said. “That can only help us down the road.”